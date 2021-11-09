Will COVID-19 restrictions be eased for holiday season?

To say that Guamanians are suffering from COVID-19 fatigue would be an understatement. On social media, people are posting photos and videos recalling the high spirits of Christmas past.
So knowing the governor and her advisers are looking at numbers, and at allowing some respite from social gathering restrictions, is a Christmas wish we all hope will be granted.
Most people will understand that even with eased restrictions they should continue to wear masks, wash their hands frequently and practice social distancing to slow, if not stop, the spread of SARS-CoV-2.
There's no clear path in terms of how to deal with the novel coronavirus that has pushed our island's (and the world's) health, economy and education system into a rut.
The Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services asked the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for help in determining the factors in Guam's high COVID-19 numbers in spite of having one of the nation's highest vaccination rates. Not only are people who are vaccinated getting ill, but they're also dying – something doctors have said is likely tied to our community's high levels of comorbidities, including obesity, diabetes and heart disease.
On top of worrying about our health and safety, and that of our children and elderly family members and colleagues, for nearly two years now, there's been the stress of worrying about jobs, whether or not our kids will be OK learning online from home while we're at work, and a plethora of other concerns that wreak havoc on our mental and emotional health.
The governor, when asked last week about the possibility of lifting restrictions with the holidays coming up, said: "That's always a discussion. If we had it my way, I would open the whole island. Our people ... really want to beat this virus."
She also raised a point we've not yet, as an island or nation, figured out: "There comes a point where we have to start thinking, ... this is a virus that we're going to have to live with, and how do we transition to that."
Dr. Nathaniel Berg, the chairperson of the governor's Physicians Advisory Group, confirmed officials are working on an "actionable plan" for the governor to weigh, and that could lead to increasing the number of guests allowed at holiday parties, both in restaurants and private homes.
Any easing of restrictions will be contingent on corresponding improvements in the COVID-19 situation on island, he said. Although a number of data sets will be tracked, according to Berg, the main areas of focus are available beds at Guam Memorial Hospital, better adoption of available COVID-19 treatments, the rollout of pediatric vaccines and more residents receiving vaccine booster doses.
"Those are the big things. And then as we move – as we continue to see our numbers at least stabilized – we are encouraged to think that it won't be too long before the governor is able to make a decision to perhaps remove the mandate for restaurants, perhaps increase the number of people who can socialize," Berg told the Post. "And that all those things would have to be sort of one step at a time, see that everything goes well, and move on to the next step."
Perhaps the government can look at another educational campaign to help the island move forward, even as we wait for DPHSS and the CDC team to help figure out how we beat – or at least learn to live with – COVID-19.
Last year, the government of Guam launched a "Strive for 5" initiative, a call to action for the community to lower the COVID Area Risk Score to 5.0, which would result in a relaxing of pandemic restrictions.
As of the most recent update, Guam's CAR Score is 9.0.
However, the virus has created variants that have complicated matters, and the governor won't have to look at that one data point to make her decision.
Berg said the advisory group expects to present the governor with a plan "as soon as possible."
Ultimately, the data has to support relaxing restrictions, the governor said, noting some optimism as the number of hospitalizations as well as daily confirmed cases decrease.
"I think it's going to," she said last week. "That's my hope."
We're hoping the same thing, governor. The people of Guam sorely need this respite.