Will GovGuam officials bury their heads in the Tumon Bay sand, when faced with layoffs in the private sector?

When the government of Guam decided to close nonessential offices to avert the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19, thousands of employees were given days off starting Monday and still are getting paid while they're not at work.
The suffering that's unfolding is within the private sector.
When many tourists stopped arriving and many local residents opted to stay home, avoiding shopping and dining establishments over COVID-19 fears, businesses immediately found their cash registers going silent.
Without the usual cash coming into restaurants and hotels, the managers and owners of these enterprises have been struggling to fund the paychecks of their employees and pay for other costs such as supplies, rent, health insurance and taxes.
Some of these employers, we were told, have been trying to keep their staff employed or trying to limit the reduction in hours.
But as the COVID-19 fears continue, it will be a matter of time before private sector employers face the reality of layoffs, work reductions or temporary shutdowns.
Some retail shops have already closed their doors indefinitely, while restaurants are scaling down operations. And they're unable to gauge how long their businesses will remain shut because they don't know when the tourists and local shoppers and diners will feel safe going out and spending again.
There are efforts locally to establish a safety net of sorts for employees, including Vice Speaker Telena Nelson's proposed unemployment benefits for laid-off workers. However, the question of a sustained funding source for this proposed government subsidy remains unanswered.
As far as the private sector employers go, there haven't been a lot of ideas from our elected officials. At the federal level, President Donald Trump recently announced the Small Business Administration would be putting together an aid package to help small businesses ride out the COVID-19-related economic downturn across the nation.
Still waiting on a solid plan
On Guam, we have yet to hear elected officials present a solid plan to help employers keep their workers employed amid these times of hardship.
The COVID-19 emergency has made doing business as a restaurant, nonfood retail store or hotel nearly impossible to sustain.
Hotels are near empty because tourists are worried not only about catching the novel coronavirus during their travel, but also about making the initial investment in time and money to fly to Guam – only to be required to stay cooped up in their hotels for 14 days, when they generally stay here less than half that time.
As for restaurants and hotels that count on big functions to generate revenue, that moneymaking aspect of their business is practically gone for the moment. For these businesses that are still open, they are required, as part of COVID-19 prevention efforts, to keep capacity at no more than half of their venue's seating capacity. And the governor's executive order mandates that "large gatherings of 50 or more people in a single room or single space at the same time for social, spiritual, and recreational activities, including, but not limited to, community, civic, public, leisure, faith-based, or sporting events, parades, concerts, festivals, fiestas, conventions, fundraisers, and similar activities throughout Guam are prohibited."
The government mandates are necessary. These needed to be implemented for the health of our residents.
But in light of all of these challenges, private sector employers need our elected officials to step forward and figure out a tangible way to help our job makers ride out the storm so they can keep the jobs that they've created for our community, our economy and the individual households of the people they employ.
A sincere gesture
One possible way to help them is a tax cut. A reduction in the gross receipts tax would be a sincere gesture.
Cutting the GRT rate would mean GovGuam would have to trim its budget and reduce spending. Payroll is GovGuam's biggest expense.
This COVID-19 crisis has now put the officials we've elected to make the spending decisions under a brighter spotlight.
Will the government shine under stress or bury their heads in the Tumon Bay sand to keep the status quo in GovGuam while the private sector suffers?
We will see.