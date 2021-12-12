Officials are concerned that the omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 is already among us - even if official tests haven’t yet confirmed it.
The possible presence of the variant, coupled with the Food and Drug Administration’s approval for teens to receive booster shots, spurred the Department of Public Health and Social Services to make those available for 16 and 17 year olds.
That parents are able to get an additional level of protection for their older children is a good thing and since the infrastructure already is in place, DPHSS was able to open this opportunity up swiftly.
We hope officials are already working on longer-term plans as it’s obvious that COVID-19 is here to stay in one form or another.
With omicron wreaking havoc on countries that make up Guam’s tourist market, the plan needs to take into consideration various aspects of our economy - from growing a new industry that doesn’t lean on tourism to building a local workforce to support it.
The plan also needs to map out what happens if our local government isn’t able to collect revenues necessary to support the island’s current workforce - and in that scenario how will it support public safety, education and health as well.
Dreams of aquaculture and farming have been floated for many years, but we’ve not seen it big enough to support a healthy section of our economy.
We have been getting some good news about plans to launch rockets and satellites out of Guam, but we know that’s going to take more time before it will be capable of helping support jobs and promoting economic growth.
Formal education and training for local residents to be qualified for jobs in these industries won’t happen overnight either.
The federal government has shuffled more than $2 billion into GovGuam coffers - with more money coming down the pike. It’s important that the spending of that money is done wisely and openly for full accountability and understanding.
As 2021 comes to a close, it’s also obvious all of these bailout and relief funds should be stretched and saved as long as allowable.
In just a few weeks, Guam will be going into the third year since the novel coronavirus made headlines and started worrying global and local leaders.
Yes, the virus has grown and changed, adding more Greek letters into our everyday conversation. But, we’ve also had two years now to learn some important lessons.
We all know by now that this virus is not going to accept a simple solution like a vaccine. We know large social events can serve as a platform for the virus to be transmitted.
And to reiterate the words of public health officials, every transmission is an opportunity for the virus to mutate and to become smarter against any defense we put up against it.
We Guamanians have been, for the most part and certainly in comparison to our mainland counterparts, ready and willing to make sacrifices to keep our community healthy.
Whether or not our efforts have been totally effective is up for debate, as we continued to see too many get sick and die of COVID-19 – even as our vaccination rates and our willingness to wear masks and practice social distancing exceeded other jurisdictions across the nation.
It’s only fair and right that officials map out the possible outcomes resulting from omicron spreading in our community and share the plan to navigate that landscape.
Teachers, nurses, doctors, police officers, grocery store workers, gas station attendants and others whose jobs bring them into direct contact with many members of the community on a daily basis should know this plan - and what it would mean for them in terms of continuing their essential work while also protecting their families.
And we, as a community, deserve to know how the billions meant to protect our businesses and families from falling flat will be used to restore and improve upon our pre-pandemic lives.