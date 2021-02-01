The Guam Power Authority and its board, the Consolidated Commission on Utilities, don't like it when they're called out to be more responsible spenders of government money.
This was the case when they were questioned about generous pay raises for top managers and their legal counsel. The raises were later rescinded because the matter had been discussed behind closed doors. The decision was deemed illegal because the matter should have been discussed in public.
The more recent issue was the decision last year by GPA, in tandem with the Guam Waterworks Authority, and with the blessing of the CCU, that gave all of their managers and employees double pay during the pandemic. Even GPA and GWA personnel who stayed home received double pay, simply because the utilities thought they should.
Elected Public Auditor Benjamin Cruz recently questioned the double pay in a report and recommended the Guam attorney general's office review the matter. Should the GPA managers and employees repay the double pay? That's a question the attorney general's office still has to answer.
GPA and GWA were the only agencies that gave themselves double pay. Even GovGuam's health care workers who are directly exposed to COVID-19 patients did not get double pay. The most that front-line health care workers and public safety first responders received was 25% differential pay, which has now been reduced to 10%, and for an even smaller group of people, as federal pandemic funds start to dry up.
GPA may think these two issues are old news. But viewed in the context of higher costs GPA ratepayers now must shoulder, they aren't.
These two issues jump out again because GPA, beginning today, will increase the fuel surcharge portion on every power customer's power bill by 30%. That's a lot to ask ratepayers, thousands of whom are already having trouble surviving without fully paying jobs as this pandemic drags on.
The island's rate regulator, the Public Utilities Commission, gave GPA the go-signal last week to increase the fuel surcharge by that much because the cost of fuel oil has gone up nearly 50%. GPA once forecast fuel, at this time of the year, would cost $49 a barrel. The cost actually is closer to $60, according to the argument that led to the fuel surcharge increase.
To cushion what could have been a steeper increase in the surcharge, GPA is using part of the money it holds – which is from the insurance payout the agency received after two Cabras power plant generating units were destroyed by an explosion and subsequent fire. Imagine if GPA didn't pay out double pay.
In hindsight, GPA shouldn't have been too generous with the pandemic double pay. GPA should have thought of the possibility that, months after its double-pay generosity to its managers and personnel, fuel could cost more and that ratepayers would have to shoulder a heavier financial burden than they currently are carrying. GPA and its board could argue these two are not related, or that the $1.5 million cost of the double pay is a tiny fraction of the cost of the fuel to keep GPA power plants running.
But if GPA had shown spending restraint, a 30% increase in fuel surcharge might be easier for ratepayers to accept.
This staggering increase in fuel surcharge is placed on the backs of ratepayers at a time when a lot of households are struggling financially.
For ratepayers, another cost increase is difficult to take knowing that GPA and its bosses at the CCU have not thinking of ways to save – for times like now.