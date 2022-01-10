More often than not, issues are more complicated than black and white. But 11 mayors and one vice mayor made a bad policy choice last week when dividing up a near $900,000 windfall among the island’s 19 villages.
The dozen members of the Mayors' Council of Guam voted to split the money, funded through federal pandemic legislation and meant to cover the mayors' budget shortfall, evenly among their offices.
Controversy surrounded the decision, even among the members of the MCOG. Following nearly an hour of heated debate, there was still a near-even split in the vote. On one side was the proposal to give each village just shy of $47,000 regardless of population. On the other side was a prorated amount based on each village’s overall population, participation in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and road mileage.
At a very basic level, giving equal shares to villages could make sense to some. Fair’s fair, after all.
But the logical fallacy tied up in distributing the same amount to every village is the assumption that all villages are equal – when they’re clearly not.
As noted by Sinajana Mayor Robert Hofmann, there are vast differences between large and small municipalities.
Based on the 2020 census and 2006 data:
• Dededo, the island’s most populous village, has 44,908 residents, 13,828 of whom rely on SNAP, and the village has 189.29 miles of road.
• Humåtak, the island’s least populated village, has 647 residents, 312 of whom rely on SNAP, and 5.97 miles of road.
Following the MCOG vote, all villages, including the aforementioned pair, will receive $46,954.15, which translates to $1.04 for every resident of Dededo and $72.56 for every resident of Humåtak.
These two examples alone, though on extreme ends of the spectrum, should make it clear enough for everyone to see – including the 12 mayors and vice mayors who voted against different funding levels, that not all villages have the same needs.
Some require more roadwork than others simply because they have more roads. Others require more resources because they have more clients who will need to be seen on a daily basis.
The comparison also shows other, perhaps more telling, data points should determine how much funding villages can require, since Humåtak clearly has a greater need for some welfare programs than Dededo, based on respective utilization rates of benefits such as SNAP.
Some of our mayors already admitted the difference in workload among village offices, despite their support for “equal” portions of this $892,129 budgetary bailout.
During the same week he voted to receive the same amount as a larger village, Piti Mayor Jesse Alig, the president of the MCOG, lamented the volume of legwork and other tasks facing highly populated villages mired in a delayed reopening of senior citizen centers.
“It’s a logistical nightmare for most of us. For those of you who actually have to call – I mean, we don’t have that many people in Piti to call for senior meals. But those of you – I can’t imagine what Dededo and Yigo have to deal with – Mangilao and Barrigada,” Alig said, technically during the same meeting in which he voted to receive the same budgetary bailout as Dededo, Yigo, Mangilao and Barrigada.
Considering the rest of the list of those who voted for uniform subsidies: Agana Heights, Asan-Maina, Chalan Pago-Ordot, Hågat, Humåtak, Inalåhan, Malesso', Mongmong-Toto-Maite, Sånta Rita-Sumai and Yona – it’s understandable that some felt walking away with the highest subsidy possible, and not the fairest one, was a motivation.
We ask these 12 villages to reconsider their positions, and urge them to think about what’s best for an entire island, not just the communities within their own municipal boundaries when considering how to apportion federal pandemic aid.
This is especially important because a lot more money is coming down the proverbial pike – the remainder of an $8 million portion of American Rescue Plan funds, and another $9 million after that.
When the result of “fair share” allocations is one villager getting $1 of aid while another gets $72, our mayors aren’t engaging in good governance. They’re playing politics.