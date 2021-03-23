There are key developments in the COVID-19 pandemic that give Guam a chance to keep its guard up without having to revert to broad-stroke shutdowns.
The arrival of the COVID-19 California variant on Guam was confirmed in a press conference Monday by Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and her medical and Public Health advisers.
The COVID-19 California variant has been on Guam for weeks – at least. Of the 26 samples that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sent back to Guam, seven patients were confirmed to have been infected with the California variant. Four of the seven had no recent history of travel, so these show, according to Guam medical officials, that this variant has been in our midst for quite some time. The Guam samples were sent to CDC weeks ago.
One point of concern with the California variant is that it has shown to spread 20% more rapidly, according to Guam officials. And it has been known in California to cause more severe COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. The greater severity of the California cases was found, however, before any COVID-19 vaccination was made widely available in the state.
16 and older up next for vaccination
On Guam, increased vaccinations, which will soon be expanded to Guamanians age 16 or older – from 40 and older currently – are giving officials hope residents will have a better chance of beating the faster-spreading COVID-19 strain from California.
Even with the new strain reaching Guam, the governor ruled out delaying the reopening of the island to international tourists which is set for May 1.
The governor also doesn't feel it's necessary to change the mandatory quarantine for incoming travelers in the government of Guam facility, at least for now.
While it's a good sign that GovGuam officials are no longer applying precautionary measures in broad strokes, unlike the islandwide shutdowns from last year, some protocols do need to be revisited.
The good news – if it can be called that – is that while Guam has the California variant, it doesn't have the COVID-19 strains from the United Kingdom, South Africa, or Brazil, which have been reported to cause more severe illnesses than the Californian variant.
Not far from Guam, there are cases of a new coronavirus variant first reported in the Philippines on March 9. The new Philippines variant has reached England and, according to the British press, has raised concern because certain vaccines may not be as effective against this strain.
These are encouraging signs.
But we have to carve out additional safeguards such as removing barriers to access vaccines for all who qualify.
GovGuam offers leave for vaccination
GovGuam is encouraging more local government personnel to get a COVID-19 vaccine by giving them three hours of paid time, the governor announced Monday. The same generosity can be extended to the private sector by subsidizing the private sector employees' three hours of paid leave to get vaccinated as well. If we are all for fairness, this is what GovGuam should do, using part of the new $600 million funding from the federal government for pandemic relief.
There are other precautions we can continue to take that will not cost much but will require discipline.
Mask-wearing, keeping a distance of at least 6 feet from anyone whom we don't share a household with, and frequent and thorough hand-washing have been proven to be effective.
But there's one thing that's still unknown. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention can't tell for sure how long current vaccines will keep us immunized.
Without this information, there will be some Guamanians who are not rushing to get vaccinated.
The sooner we get answers to how long the vaccine can keep us protected, the more informed Guamanians will be to make the right decisions.