With the election over, time to really think and talk of diversifying Guam's economy

Health care challenges aside, the pandemic has highlighted many aspects of Guam that international and U.S. investors may be looking for as they look for their next location for a regional business hub.
There have been a lot of developments in the Asia-Pacific region that make Guam a strong alternative site for businesses looking to keep its presence in the Asia Pacific but are becoming increasingly concerned about instability in key Asian business hubs. Hong Kong residents are losing more of their freedoms, Thailand is rocked by protests, Singapore's cost of living is sky-high and its rules too restrictive, and the Philippine investment climate is subject to the whims of a president that shuts down even the most reputable of businesses if he happens to dislike them.
Guam just needs to sell its key assets or attributes to these investors looking to relocate somewhere in the Asia Pacific.
The U.S. currency and American banking system coupled with Guam's close proximity to Asia are strengths Guam has had for a while but the availability of 5G technology on Guam now changes the odds in Guam's favor even more. Some of the big tech companies are shifting or have shifted their workforce to working remotely. As a landing hub for undersea cables that connect the Asia Pacific and the U.S. mainland with fast internet infrastructure, Guam has some of the best and most reliable online connectivity available. Now it's not a matter of how much speed you can get, it's a question of how much you're willing to pay for some of the fastest online speeds for business customers.
Finance and tech companies and their skilled workforce can relocate to Guam. They can live and work on Guam like they're on vacation every day.
Guam's workers can take advantage of new job opportunities as well.
Businesses and residents on Guam are afforded the protections of the U.S. legal system. This is a big plus for businesses and their workforce who want the protections of the American justice system.
For those looking to buy office space or homes, Guam still offers a very low real estate tax rate.
And businesses can explore the tax abatements and tax breaks the Guam Economic Development Authority offers under the qualifying certificate program.
Kenneth Choie, a professor of practice in business at the University of Guam said to The Guam Daily Post recently, "Guam can be much more than just a military base of the (United States) or a nearby U.S. territory for the Asian vacationers."
Choie, who taught finance at Sejong University in Seoul from 2010 to 2018, added: "Nobody knows if the tourism business will ever fully recover to the pre-pandemic level. Instead of being passive and discouraged, we can choose to actively search for innovative solutions. We can find a way of bringing new industries on Guam."
Hong Kong residents and businesses will find Guam a particularly viable alternative, some experts, including Choie, have pointed out.
All these attributes that Guam possesses aren't lost to certain players in the private sector, which are helping to take the lead in discussions about how Guam can turn the negatives of this pandemic into positives.
Tourism's downturn is being reframed as a positive discussion about how Guam can further diversify its economy.
As an example, DOCOMO PACIFIC, in a webinar today, offers a discussion on, according to the company, "how ever-evolving technologies can be the catalyst for the creation of new and sustainable industries for Guam and the (Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands), and enhance the lives of its people. Diversifying the economy in 2021 will help island economies navigate through unchartered waters and rebuild for a stronger future."
“Tourism has been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic. Now more than ever there is a fundamental need to diversify our economy. The advanced telecommunications market in Guam and the CNMI and the technology it enables provides an ideal platform for developing new and exciting industries,” stated Roderick Boss, president and CEO of DOCOMO PACIFIC.
DOCOMO'S webinar, titled "Diversify Now: Growing Our Economy in 2021. This free webinar is open to all and is scheduled for today from 10 a.m. - noon via DOCOMO PACIFIC’s MAX Meeting. To register, visit: docomopacific.eventbrite.com.
The speakers at this online discussion include:
• Raya Bidshahri, founder & CEO of Awecademy;
• Zaif Siddiqi , NTT Docomo Inc., executive director and global Head of 5G;
• Kenneth Choie, University of Guam, professor, School of Business & Public Administration; and
• Frank Arriola, Menhalom LLC CEO, a business-to-business and business-to-government entity.
Path to business ownership
Guam workers who saw their jobs vanish or paychecks shrink can also see the pandemic as an opportunity to reset.
Starting a small business can be an option, and the Guam Economic Development Authority will be hosting a free two-day conference for small-business owners and upcoming entrepreneurs called "Taking the Leap: Starting and Growing Your Business in 2021." It will take place virtually from 9 a.m. to noon on Nov. 19 and 20.
The multi-tiered and fully interactive conference will provide resources and insight for those wanting to start and grow in our new economy, offering licensing and marketing guidance, financial options, testimonials from the business community as well as a variety of other topics of indispensable use for the growth of our economy. Register for free at visit http://bit.ly/GEDAleap.
Guam saw its election 2020 wrapup with the runoff in the delegate race.
It's time to move on from the politics of 2020.
Our community must engage in meaningful conversations about how Guam can change – for the better – even in the midst of this pandemic. And from the discussions, we have to follow through with actions.