With the omicron variant probably already on Guam, CDC, GovGuam urge full vaccination, booster shot

Dr. Robert Leon Guerrero, in a press briefing Thursday, shared his assessment that the COVID-19 omicron variant most likely has reached Guam.
"I think it's probably here. We already know it's out in Hawaii with a guy that never traveled. So there's a good chance it might be here already," Leon Guerrero said Thursday during the press briefing on COVID-19.
Guam still is waiting to receive new test results from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as to which COVID-19 variants have reached Guam, based on samples sent off island late last month. And even when we receive the results, weeks from now, samples might not necessarily be reflective of what's happening right now on Guam.
Leon Guerrero's observation is on point, and his advice is worth considering: Assume the worst, that the omicron variant is already here and continue to keep our guard up.
The doctor recommended that the remaining age-eligible Guamanians who have yet to receive COVID-19 vaccinations do so, and that those who are fully vaccinated seek booster shots.
And the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in a statement released Thursday, Guam time, said the spread of the new variant could occur easily.
"The Omicron variant likely will spread more easily than the original SARS-CoV-2 virus and how easily omicron spreads compared to delta remains unknown. CDC expects that anyone with omicron infection can spread the virus to others, even if they are vaccinated or don’t have symptoms," CDC stated.
Will vaccines work against omicron?
The CDC says: "Current vaccines are expected to protect against severe illness, hospitalizations, and deaths due to infection with the omicron variant. However, breakthrough infections in people who are fully vaccinated are likely to occur. With other variants, like delta, vaccines have remained effective at preventing severe illness, hospitalizations, and death. The recent emergence of omicron further emphasizes the importance of vaccination and boosters."
What we know is that the omicron variant is spreading fast across the globe.
On Nov. 24, South Africa reported the identification of the new SARS-CoV-2 variant to the World Health Organization. This variant, later called omicron, was first detected in specimens collected Nov. 11 in Botswana and Nov. 14 in South Africa, according to the CDC.
In just about two weeks, the variant has spread to more than 50 countries and 19 U.S. states, according to the CDC. Guam's two top tourist markets, South Korea and Japan, have reported cases of the omicron variant.
Guam has felt the impact of the worries about the omicron variant already, even without confirmation of our first local case.
More than 2,700 South Korean tourists who were scheduled to spend their holiday break on Guam this month have canceled, as discussed Thursday by the Guam Visitors Bureau board.
The economic ramifications on Guam have yet to sink in, but what we can do as a community is keep ourselves safe and try to mitigate our health risks the best we can.
Tools to fight COVID-19
We have the tools to fight omicron and other COVID-19 variants.
Here's what the CDC stated:
• Vaccines remain the best public health measure to protect people from COVID-19, slow transmission, and reduce the likelihood of new variants emerging. COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective at preventing severe illness, hospitalizations, and death. Scientists are currently investigating omicron, including how protected fully vaccinated people will be against infection, hospitalization, and death. CDC recommends that everyone 5 years and older protect themselves from COVID-19 by getting fully vaccinated. CDC recommends that everyone ages 18 years and older should get a booster shot at least two months after their initial Johnson &Johnson/Janssen vaccine or six months after completing their primary COVID-19 vaccination series of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna.
• Masks offer protection against all variants. CDC continues to recommend wearing a mask in public indoor settings in areas of substantial or high community transmission, regardless of vaccination status.
• Tests can tell you if you are currently infected with COVID-19. Getting tested helps you get medical care and keeps you from spreading the virus to others.
Unknown
There are still unknowns about the current vaccines and the omicron variant.
Scientists continue working to determine how well existing treatments for COVID-19 work, according to the CDC.
"Based on the changed genetic makeup of omicron, some treatments are likely to remain effective while others may be less effective," according to the CDC.
But the bottom line, getting some form of prevention, might be better than waiting for treatment that's specific to the omicron variant.