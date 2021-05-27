"That's pretty ballsy."
That's how District Court Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood reacted when audio recordings were played in court in a hearing Tuesday about another alleged attempt to smuggle methamphetamine into the island's jail.
A Drug Enforcement Agency task force listened to calls between Darrell Jake Guerrero, 29, from a jail phone, and his associates outside the facility about allegedly bringing in meth into the Hagåtña Detention Facility. Guerrero is in jail, waiting to be sentenced after he cut a plea deal in a meth-dealing case involving 330 grams of methamphetamine, which the feds believe sold at a street value of between $60,000 and $90,000.
"It's troubling, your honor," a federal prosecutor, Laura Sambataro, said in the hearing, adding later: "The fact that Mr. Guerrero got caught before, with regard to bringing contraband in, and he's still doing it very close in time to his sentencing."
Guerrero's sentence had to be delayed following the new information.
Guam and federal law enforcers' efforts to stem the flow of drugs in Guam streets and even in prison or jail compounds have been compromised by a system that needs to get better to deter repeat drug dealers.
We as a community have also seen too many cases in which defendants get pretty lenient sentences by cutting plea deals and, at sentencing, begging for leniency and crying out concerns over being separated from loved ones whose lives they have already destroyed.
Guam's drug cases have been resolved, especially in the local courts, in a way that has not deterred offenders from committing the same crime. It almost seems the offenders, in general, know the formula for gaming the justice system.
The drug bust that involved several Department of Corrections officers a few years ago is a classic example. And bringing this up never gets old. Most of the former corrections officers who cut plea deals got away with slap-on-the-wrist sentences. Somehow, they avoided having to spend a significant time in prison or averted going to prison completely.
Meth continues to flow in the streets and people still attempt to smuggle it into the island's prison and jail.
And we see, on a near-daily basis, meth-addicted Guamanians ruining their lives and those of their loved ones and committing crimes against innocent victims who happened to be in their way.
We don't need to wonder why this continues to happen. We know why. The same approaches are applied again and again.
Albert Einstein has been credited with saying: “The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again, but expecting different results.”
It doesn't take a genius to know the approaches to the problem fall exactly under that definition.
But do we even want different results?