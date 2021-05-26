It's no longer in dispute.
The U.S. Supreme Court, in a unanimous decision released Tuesday Guam time, cleared the hurdle for the government of Guam's pursuit of a $160 million payment from the U.S. government in general and the Navy, in particular, to cover GovGuam's cost of closing the Ordot dump and capping it in an environmentally sound manner.
GovGuam borrowed nearly $200 million for the cost of shutting down the Ordot dump, installing among other things a layering system, wastewater drain and flare system for the methane gas that escapes the mountain of trash, before capping off the facility.
Now that the dump has been capped, there are continuing costs with maintenance. Part of the borrowed money also went toward paying for the construction of the new landfill in Inarajan, where Guam's solid waste now goes.
The cost of cleaning up Ordot was required under the federal court's watch and was necessary so the trash mountain in Ordot doesn't continue to stink up the neighborhoods and schools nearby, cause decayed garbage to continue to flow into the nearby river that empties into the ocean, and lead to fires that sparked from time to time.
The Navy built the Ordot dump in the 1940s and used it for decades before turning it over to GovGuam.
With that in mind, GovGuam felt it was only right that the federal government should help pay the closure tab.
Instead of paying its share, the U.S. government fought in court to avoid payment by stating that the local government's window to file a claim is gone.
But the U.S. Supreme Court did not agree.
In the May 24 decision penned by Justice Thomas Clarence on behalf of the justices who decided in Guam's favor, unanimously, the high court made it clear the local government can sue for the U.S. government's contribution toward the cost of resolving the environmental disaster that is the Ordot dump.
GovGuam, according to the Supreme Court, "may seek contribution under (the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act of 1980) only after settling a CERCLA-specific liability, as opposed to resolving environmental liability under some other law."
With regard to the cost of closing the dump and the construction of the new landfill, it was the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency that sued GovGuam to shut down the dump in violation of the Clean Water Act, based on the argument that toxins from the dump flowed into the Lonfit River and ultimately the ocean.
Gregory G. Garre, counsel for GovGuam, said in the Supreme Court hearing: "The bottom line is that the United States wants to have its cake and eat it, too. It sued Guam under the Clean Water Act in order to insulate itself from liability for its own role at the Ordot dump, allegations that must be accepted as true, and now it wants to block Guam's actions to recover a portion of its cleanup costs by saying that the parties' settlement – the Clean Water Act claims somehow barred a CERCLA contribution claim." GovGuam's counsel argued the U.S. government should not be allowed "to get away with that ploy here."
Garre couldn't have said it more effectively.
No more additional legal mumbo jumbo is necessary.
What the Navy should do from this point is step up.
It can ask Congress to authorize funding to pay that $160 million Guam is seeking.
The Navy, in recent years, has been drumming up its image as a good environmental steward after having shown it made some questionable decisions in prior decades.
This is now an opportunity for the Navy to show its sincerity to do it right by Guam and to the environment – and not just tell. This means paying up and not dragging the issue further.