Getting vaccinated against COVID-19, says our government for months now, will keep us from getting seriously ill and landing in a hospital. Getting the shot will also stem the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19 and help fight back and end the pandemic, we've been told repeatedly.
About a month ago, the government of Guam's Operation Liberate Guam convinced more than 104,000 residents or about 80% of vaccine-eligible Guamanians to get immunized against the virus that causes COVID-19. But we have not been liberated from the pandemic.
We are back in heightened pandemic mode, with the government of Guam requiring vaccinations as a passport for limited gatherings. Schools from kindergarten through 12th-grade have been shut down indefinitely.
This wasn't the case just months ago. After the arrival of the vaccines, in December, Guam's COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and risk score became negligible that the island reopened and schools islandwide returned to face-to-face learning.
We even started dining in restaurants, holding get-togethers with friends and family and easing their way back into their cubicles.
And then the delta variant came.
Now, our risk score has shot through the roof at 46, from less than 1 more than a month ago. Our hospitalizations have been in dozens of patients daily from zero to a few almost two months ago. We have lost nearly a dozen Guam residents since the delta variant began spreading in our community.
The delta variant, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:
• is more than two times as contagious as the previous variants;
• might cause more severe illness than previous variants in unvaccinated people;
• can infect even fully vaccinated people, which is also known as the "breakthrough" cases; and
• fully vaccinated people with delta variant breakthrough infections can spread the virus to others.
The messaging to encourage everyone to be vaccinated against COVID-19 is still important. The vaccines have been proven to prevent most people from falling seriously ill.
CDC studies have also shown the efficacy of the vaccines seems to be waning, and people need to hear that as part of the messaging, too.
Lately, a number of patients who fell ill to COVID-19 and were hospitalized on Guam have been vaccinated.
As an example, on Sunday, 20 of the 35 COVID-19 patients at Guam Memorial Hospital were unvaccinated. That means 57% were vaccinated but still ended up hospitalized.
At Guam Regional Medical City, the 20 COVID-19 patients were an even split: 50% were vaccinated and 50% were not.
One of the surveys showed before delta, the COVID-19 infection among surveyed nursing home residents showed 74.7% for either mRNA vaccine, 74.2% for Pfizer, and 74.7% for Moderna.
When delta arrived about 50 to 53% of the nursing home residents who were vaccinated still fell ill, according to the CDC survey, published by the CDC and cited in numerous publications.
GovGuam's messaging, apart from encouraging people to get vaccinated, should equally emphasize the caveats:
• You still can get COVID-19 after you are vaccinated, especially the delta variant;
• you still can spread the virus that causes COVID-19 even if you have been vaccinated; and
• some breakthrough cases are serious enough to lead to hospitalization.
This isn't to cast doubt on the efforts toward getting Guamanians to get vaccinated. Keep in mind the bigger picture - data shows that more people who fall very ill are unvaccinated.
Giving a fuller picture helps Guam residents reach well-informed decisions. - and encourages safety practices, rather than give vaccinated residents a false sense of invincibility.
People will appreciate full disclosure. The pandemic is far from over - we need to be reminded we can't let our guard down. Wear face masks properly, hand-wash frequently, and stay a safe distance from others.