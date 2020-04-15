This COVID-19 public health emergency has asked us, members of the public, to give up freedoms that are part of our day-to-day routines.
We can't go to work. Our households are lacking paychecks. Our kids are skipping lessons in the classroom. We can't buy all the items we need in our homes because the government has drawn the line on what we need. We get stopped by troops on the road and are told to stay home – only for us to explain we need to buy food, report to essential jobs and get our prescriptions refilled.
GovGuam has forced us to make a lot of sacrifices. And because we care about our community and want to stop the spread of COVID-19, we have complied.
And yet, when it comes to our government's role in being transparent – particularly with information that could potentially save lives – it prefers to protect private businesses' names rather than share crucial public information on two "health care settings" that account for more than 10% of Guam's civilian COVID-19 cases.
These are the same officials who didn't hesitate to name the closely-knit Iglesia Ni Cristo, the Sinajana Senior Citizens Center, a United Airlines flight, the Hafa Adai Bingo hall and other places as cluster sources of COVID-19 cases.
When the governor and the public health director were pressed at a news conference over the past two days on why the two health care facilities with 17 COVID-19 cases will not be named, the governor essentially said disclosure of the health care facilities' names is on a need-to-know basis.
"People who need to know already know it," the governor said.
She said the intent behind withholding this information is to avoid stigmatizing people affiliated with the two health care facilities. But if the concern is to avoid stigmatizing particular people or groups, why was this not the case for the other clusters that have been named – repeatedly – in public?
GovGuam should not selectively decide – especially in a public health emergency – what clinics, churches or bingo halls to name or not.
One facility had 12 health care workers afflicted with COVID-19, and the other had five cases.
In addition to patients, health care facilities would have all sorts of people walking in – including patient escorts, delivery people, suppliers, cleaners, walk-ins and other visitors.
The more responsible thing for the government to do would have been to name the health care facilities and indicate the dates of a possible risk of exposure.
The public's right to know in a public health emergency ought to override private health care facilities' concerns.