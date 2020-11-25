Without another round of federal pandemic relief, GovGuam faces COVID-19 fiscal cliff's edge, too

Unemployed Guam residents are not the only ones who are about to see their financial struggles get tougher once the federal jobless benefits end in a few weeks or by the end of this month.
The government of Guam is facing a fiscal cliff's edge, too, once its $117.9 million budget for pandemic response runs out of funding through the federal government's Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. CARES Act funding expires or runs out by the end of the month.
The CARES Act money has helped GovGuam in many ways to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic – from hiring contact tracers to paying for COVID-19 testing to picking up the tab for hotels-turned-quarantine-and-isolation-facilities and hospital personnel, among other expenses. CARES Act funds also provided or are providing cash relief for small businesses and individuals, rent and mortgage relief and bereavement aid for the families who lost loved ones due to COVID-19 or COVID-19-related illness.
A report the administration submitted to the Guam Legislature on Nov. 20 states that out of the $117.9 million budget for COVID-19 response using the CARES Act funding, $71.7 million has been spent.
There is $41 million that, on paper, is "available," the report states.
But all of that $41 million, said budget director Lester Carlson, has been allocated or committed for ongoing GovGuam programs or spending.
For example, the report shows, of the $25.7 million budget for COVID-19-related payroll expenses, primarily for the executive branch agencies such as Public Health, and agencies such as the Guam Memorial Hospital, $16.4 million has been spent. And the $9.2 million that was “available” as of Oct. 31 would be spent for the rest of the payroll needs of the COVID-19 response.
Since the COVID-19 response and expenses are adding up every day, there is no $41 million lying around waiting to be spent in areas outside of what the administration had budgeted it for, said Carlson.
It's a fiscal reality that, without another round of pandemic relief from the federal government, GovGuam doesn't have a deep rainy-day-fund pocket to dip into to continue COVID-19 testing and contact tracing, paying for health care workers at government clinics and the local hospital and for public safety and court personnel who have been at the front line in this pandemic response, and continuing government operations.
GovGuam is in for a rude awakening, too, once the federal money dries up.
What the Legislature might want to do is help sort out a plan for what to do rather than identifying how to spend money that, for all practical purposes, has been locked in for existing COVID-19 response.