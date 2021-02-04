The long lines for food assistance, such as the event coordinated by the Tamuning Mayor's Office on Tuesday, are among indicators that the financial struggles of Guamanians in 2020 are continuing in the new year.
The first in line at the food distribution on Tuesday, Jovita Valenzuela, 70, waited in her vehicle for two hours to make sure she received a package of food that would last her household a few days. She also wanted to get food for three of her neighbors who didn't have transportation. Another person in line was a taxi driver who needed help with food because his unemployment benefit has mostly gone toward paying rent.
"There’s still a need. People are still unemployed. Businesses are still closed so we’re doing whatever we can, we’re trying to get creative so that we're able to assist our people," Tamuning Mayor Louise Rivera said, shortly before the start of the drive-thru distribution of 400 food packages.
Employment in Guam's private sector, especially for the more than 20,000 who used to have jobs in hotels, shops, optional tour operations, restaurants, bars and other services geared toward tourism, is far from rebounding.
For the vast majority of the pandemic-impacted Guam workers, the federal government's funding for Guam's first unemployment program has been their main saving grace.
As of Wednesday, close to $560 million has been released for nearly 30,000 displaced Guam workers' jobless benefits. The local government also has received a direct benefit from the program, getting nearly $43 million in withholding tax payments.
Without the federal funds for the unemployment program, many Guam households would be suffering even more.
We, as a community, can't thank the federal government enough for funding the unemployment program. If and when federal funding for Guam's unemployment program stops, it will be a big jolt to our community. Our local government has failed to establish a local funding source for this safety net.
We also need to recognize the efforts of the Guam Department of Labor for running the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program and trying its best to make sure the fraudulent claims are weeded out as best it can.
"That is a huge feat for us," Guam Labor Director David Dell'Isola said Monday. "We've been really aggressive in keeping the fraud out and keeping the clean claims in."
Anti-fraud measures, Dell'Isola said, led to the rejection of some 93,000 fraudulent claims.
The local labor department has made a tremendous effort to make sure tens of thousands of displaced Guam workers get their jobless benefits.
GDOL's system wasn't perfect, as shown by the months it took for some workers to get their jobless benefits, or the hours or days it took to reach Labor through its 311 number, but overall, our local labor department has been the main link for displaced workers to access the federally funded jobless benefits program.
We do ask the local labor department to improve on its system of answering phone calls from people in need of help, and getting back to workers sooner when their paperwork needs clarification or additional documentation. Some of our workers don't have online access, or transportation, or both. Often, phone calls could be their only way of making contact.