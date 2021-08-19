'Worst financial period in GovGuam history' sounded out. But those in power have so far said nothing

In a moment of candor earlier this week, the director of the legislative Office of Finance and Budget said that people in the know – from accountants to economists – told him the fiscal 2022 and fiscal 2023 budget years are "going to probably be the worst financial period in GovGuam history."
That's a jaw-dropping comment, not because the content of the message is a surprise since it isn't, but rather, because someone in the government of Guam dared say it that way.
The question of how bad the government of Guam's financial troubles will be next year or the year after has not been projected in a more realistic fashion, at least not in public. And not officially. We haven't heard of any projections from local government economists and finance officials in the executive branch about how much spending should be pulled back because a certain percentage of the tax collection stream will not be available. Rather, we've been hearing expressions of optimism even when numbers foreshadow a different if not bleak future.
Office of Finance and Budget Director Stephen Guerrero, in discussions with the administration's finance team, said recently of the gravity of the looming coming GovGuam financial crunch: "It's difficult to project. I've talked to everybody – accountants to economists – and their bottom line to me is that they believe FY22 and FY23 is going to probably be the worst financial period in GovGuam history."
Still, Guerrero said, "Nobody wants to make a prediction; nobody wants to make any type of assessment of what's going to happen. And that to me is kind of alarming."
It has been pretty obvious that when the last of the nearly $2 billion in federal pandemic funding assistance to Guam dries up, sometime next budget year, the full picture of how badly the island has been affected by tourism's fall will manifest in many ways. There could be a lot of people who will be struggling to keep or find jobs, pay for basic needs and keep up with bill payments and taxes and forgo a lot of expenses which will lead to lower government collections of fees and taxes.
In the last few months, GovGuam's financial situation was still OK because the revenues that haven't come in from tourism and unemployed workers were offset by income taxes taken out of the federal jobless claims benefits and the multiplier effect of spending by consumers who have received three economic impact payment checks, all funded by Uncle Sam.
And presumably, many businesses that benefited from the massive flow of federal dollars GovGuam spent through contracts or purchase orders with vendors, service providers, consultants, professionals, contractors and others – in the name of the pandemic – also helped to boost GovGuam's collection of business taxes.
But we also know that these things are not here to last.
So what we ought to be hearing from GovGuam is how to prepare for this looming crisis, step-by-step, and in detail.
Since Guerrero made that statement, we have not heard anyone in a position of power initiate follow-up discussions about how to cushion the fall. When facing a tight budget, you'd think the normal reflex would be to drastically pull back on GovGuam spending plans. But it hasn't happened yet in the executive branch.
Here's one example: The budget-tackling legislative budget office anticipates $238 million in business privilege tax will be collected. That's a major drop from the current $309 million in spending out of the BPT funding pot.
However, the governor, through her finance team, is projecting the business privilege tax will still generate $295 million for fiscal 2022.
That contrast is stark. The governor's finance team expects a decrease in business privilege tax collections by a mere $14 million even when tourism has nearly flatlined. The legislative budget committee projects a $71 million decrease in BPT tax collections alone.
If someone wants to get a rough projection of the tourism industry's decline, it's not hard to find.
In December 2020, the University of Guam School of Business and Public Administration and the Omicron Delta Epsilon International Honor Society for Economics, Alpha Chapter of Guam at UOG, came out with an economic report that says between January and December 2020, tourist arrivals decreased by 76%, resulting in an estimated loss of $1.38 billion in local income and spending.
But the losses were more than offset by federal pandemic dollars worth $1.6 billion.
Without the federal pandemic assistance, the scenario in 2020 would have been worse, the economic report states. "Our economy in 2020 would have declined at the range of 42% to 49% compared to what it was in 2019. This would be worse than the 25% decrease in the U.S. economy during the Great Depression years between 1929 and 1933," according to the economic report.
Within the budget year that starts this October, a lot of the pandemic financial aid will have been exhausted. And this time, we are dealing with an even worse drop in tourism: a staggering 97% decrease. Only 50,000 tourists will have visited Guam for the entire fiscal 2021 which is a collapse from the pre-pandemic total of more than 1.6 million tourists in a year.
There will be some economic activity to count on, in the absence of tourism, including the numerous Department of Defense contracts that have been awarded to further develop the Marine Corps base in Dededo.
But the extent to which the federal defense spending will supplant revenues we will lose is not known.
One thing we should be able to count on from GovGuam is an honest, upfront assessment of things to come.
But then ultimately, dire revenue projections would force the government to confront its largest expense: payroll.
In a fast-approaching election year, maybe that's not something elected officials are keen to talk about. Or maybe a few good politicians in a position to do something will.
But we have yet to see or hear from them.