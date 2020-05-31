In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the village of Yona has been without a mayor. Though much to the relief of the residents who spoke to The Guam Daily Post, Saturday’s special election will fill that void left when the former mayor resigned.
Thankfully, there have been people who have risen to help fill the need as much as they could in the last seven to eight months or so.
Mayors' Council of Guam Executive Director Angel Sablan said during the vacuum of leadership in the southern village, the staff at the mayor’s office and the recently appointed members of the Municipal Planning Council have stepped up.
“The staff of the Yona Mayor’s Office were really up to par and they knew what they needed to do and they kept the village running,” Sablan said. “Same with the MPC, they’ve been planning things and working closely with the community.”
Kudos to those men and women who’ve come forward to ensure their family and neighbors in the village are provided the service they should get from their mayor’s office – even in the absence of the mayor who was elected to do the job.
It’s been eight months since the former Yona mayor Jesse Blas faced accusations of bribery and extortion. His arrest and the lack of a Municipal Planning Council or a vice mayor left the Mayors' Council of Guam, senators and even the governor offering proposals to either recall or replace Blas while he was detained at the Department of Corrections. He currently is awaiting sentencing.
Looking ahead, however, the Guam Election Commission will likely work quickly to certify the results of this weekend’s elections so that the village can have an elected mayor.
Sablan noted that the MCOG will be there to help the new mayor get acclimated and the village transition to the new leadership.
The new mayor will hopefully be able to bring its residents through the pandemic and what no doubt will be a long recovery, and address other long-standing issues.
“There’s a lot of things in the community that needs to be tended to and the mayor is the first and foremost (person) for all of those problems to be resolved,” said resident Dave Aguon.
“And we need a leader,” said Mike Gogo, a statement that was echoed by other Yona voters on Saturday.
Meanwhile, this special election proved to be a good training ground for the Guam Election Commission, which is charged with this year's election for mayors, senators and other elected offices.
Saturday's election seemed to take place smoothly, with processes in place to ensure the safety of voters and workers alike.
We, like most village residents, look forward to meeting the new Yona mayor and learning what he or she has in store for the village moving forward.