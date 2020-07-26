Your vote truly matters, now more than ever in light of pandemic

In recent discussions with Guamanians, there was a common thread of uncertainty and fear as the island grapples with COVID-19.
For a number of people, the upcoming election is the furthest thing from their minds.
One person said she was “too worried about COVID to think about the election.”
People are concerned about the everyday struggles of buying food for the family, paying rent and other bills, finding a job that includes health insurance, and deciding whether kids should return to campus or learn from home when the new school year begins in a few weeks - all against a backdrop of being worried about the novel coronavirus.
We understand. But the election is going to happen and all propaganda aside, every vote counts.
The people we, as a community, elect into office will have an impact on the policies that play a role in how much taxes we pay - whether at Department of Revenue and Taxation or at the grocery store via the business privilege tax.
The positions up for grabs, including senators, mayors, public auditor, and Congress are positions that have an impact on levels of support for necessary agencies, the amount of money being invested into our schools, hospital, and safety agencies, and whether those moneys were appropriately spent.
In the election booth, Guamanians have the opportunity to determine whether incumbents made the tough decisions needed to prioritize what’s important to the community and whether they get to continue their efforts.
Much of the discussion leading to the election will likely surround the performances of elected officials during the current pandemic.
The island needs leaders to help steer the island out of the public health emergency and economic crisis we’re in.
Current elected officials, displaced workers, business people who had to close their doors, have said it will take years and a lot of effort to move forward.
More than ever, our island needs leaders who aren’t afraid to tip the scales and challenge the status quo — if it means finding new and better ways to run the government. The island needs elected leaders who will make hard decisions, and hold themselves and other officials accountable. The island needs elected leaders who will not buckle to political pressures to vote according to party ideologies, but who will simply do the work that needs to be done for no other reason than it being the right and proper thing to do.
In light of the current pandemic, the voice and vote of every Guamanian is needed. Your vote truly matters, perhaps in this upcoming election more than any other.