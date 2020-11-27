The holiday season is typically a stressful time of year, add to that the COVID-19 pandemic with the fears of getting ill, not being able to see friends or loved ones or the stress of losing a job, and anxiety levels can skyrocket.
It's more important than ever to understand that we sometimes need help to process the loads of emotions we're experiencing.
Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center Director Therese Arriola said the crisis hotline is operating and fully staffed by counselors and mentors, and will continue to operate throughout the holiday season.
“They’re there 24 hours a day and seven days a week,” she said, adding her own encouragement to people to call the hotline “even if it’s just to talk.”
Since the onset of the pandemic, the agency’s hotline has received more phone calls in a week than it used to receive in a month. Calls to the crisis hotline jumped to an average of 530 a month from March to August, from what was a monthly range of 25 to 30 prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Arriola has said.
Counselors said adults also have to remember that children see the stress they are under but also are dealing with their own anxieties caused by the restrictions during this pandemic.
Teens have talked about the stress from the change of learning at home, instead of in a classroom with their teachers and peers, and have expressed depression at the loss of camaraderie found in school clubs and sports.
“You’re not alone” was one of the core messages counselors have reiterated during this pandemic, noting that parents and children alike should reach out for help if the stress and emotions they're experiencing become overwhelming.
Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center counselor Ovita Perez noted that parents need to take time to listen to their children and acknowledge their feelings. She said many people are anxious in this pandemic and “this is really a time where we're all trying to figure out what's going to happen tomorrow.”
“The thing about the holidays coming up is that even the stress and the depression and the blues feeling amplifies,” she said.
“Trust me when I tell you that although I am the professional, you know, I do have doses of depression at times. Sometimes I feel like I am a prisoner in my own home. Right? So we're all feeling that, that's why it's very, very important to have some form of communication with the outside world. And again, the help is out there.”
With the pressures of the holidays on top of the stresses of the pandemic, let’s make it a point to reach out to friends and loved ones. Let them know you’re thinking of them and that they’re loved and appreciated. But also take time for yourself. If you’re feeling overwhelmed reach out to someone you trust or call the counselors at the Behavioral Health crisis hotline.
Those who call the hotline don’t have to provide a name. And the counselors don’t push for more information than you are willing to provide. But they are willing to listen and can help you take the next step of seeking more help if you want.