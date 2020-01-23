Youth service workers, who stand at the frontline in dealing with juvenile delinquents, made an appeal before the Guam Legislature on Tuesday.
More than 20 Department of Youth Affairs service workers showed up, many in uniform, at Tuesday's legislative public hearing to show their support for Bill 243, which aims to provide $280,000 in funding for training, and Bill 244, which seeks to bring parity in pay for youth service workers.
Bill 244 seeks to appropriate $200,000 from the unappropriated General Fund balance from fiscal year 2019 to DYA for the reclassification of youth service workers to youth correction officers.
Sen. Amanda Shelton said Bill 244 seeks to put the youth service workers on par with others in the local law enforcement community.
Youth service workers meet all the requirements under the Peace Officer Standards Training, said youth services Superintendent David Afaisen.
Youth Services Worker II Shawn Nelson said that over the years, he and his colleagues have been attacked, spat at, and had urine and feces thrown at them while enduring long hours.
Many have quit to find better paying jobs, said Nelson. “Why are we officers treated any less?”
Fairly treating and compensating youth service workers will have an impact on public safety. With Guam's rate of juvenile crimes, it's important to give DYA youth service workers the proper training and equitable pay they require and deserve.
It's the least the government of Guam can do to help youth service workers carry out their jobs professionally and with diligence, in hopes that their juvenile clients will not grow up into hardened adult criminals.
While it's true GovGuam doesn't have a bottomless purse, elected officials do have the power to prioritize where taxpayers' money should be spent.
There are expenses GovGuam can live without. And there are priorities that need to be higher, such as providing the right training and economic support to government workers who do the difficult job of dealing with troubled youth.