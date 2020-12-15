Infant development experts believe that the first years of a child's life are a prime time for learning. Parents do not need fancy flash cards, expensive toys, high tech toys, classical music, or language tapes to stimulate their baby or toddler's brain. The best learning tool for your child is you. Talk, sing, read, and spend time together because it is this kind of interaction that matters most. Below are 10 fun and scientifically proven activities that will stimulate your little one.
1. Take your baby on walks in a front carrier, sling, or backpack, and talk about what you see. This simple activity will give your baby endless opportunities to build his vocabulary. Say things like: "That's a little dog" or "Look at those big trees!" or "Did you hear that fire engine?"
2. Sing songs together. Some research suggests that learning the rhythms of music is linked to learning math, so learn as many songs as you can, or make up your own verses to familiar music. ("This is the way we change your diaper, change your diaper, change your diaper... "). Play Bach, the Beatles, or Christina Aguilera.
3. Keep a box of different-textured fabrics: silk, terrycloth, wool, and linen. Gently rub the cloths on your toddler’s cheek, feet, and tummy, describing the way each feels.
4. If your baby loves pulling tissues out of the box, let him. For a few cents, you have got sensory playthings that he can crumple or smooth out. You can hide small toys under them, and thrill your child when you "find" them again.
5. Take your child to the library, and take advantage of the many resources it has to offer. In addition, read many books together with your baby. Educational researchers have found that reading books to babies has many, many benefits such as helping them learn a language.
6. Let your children play with their food. When children are old enough, serve those foods that have a variety of textures such as cooked peas, cereal, pasta, or chunks of watermelon. They will get to practice their pincer grasps, and explore their senses.
7. Let your child make the choices sometimes. Build confidence by giving your toddler a choice between two items whenever possible such as different-colored bowls at mealtime or different colored shirts. This way he will learn that his decisions count – and get practice naming his colors.
8. Be a playground. Lie down on the floor, and let your baby climb and crawl all over you. It is cheaper than a jungle gym and lots more fun! You will help boost her coordination and problem-solving skills.
9. Build an obstacle course. Boost motor skills by placing sofa cushions, pillows, boxes, or toys on the floor and then showing your baby how to crawl over, under, and around the items.
10. Talk feelings through. Cuddle up at bedtime, and ask your child what made him happy or sad that day. What made him angry – or proud? You will help him recall the day, understand the past tense, and label his emotions. This is an activity to keep up – right until he heads off to college.
Although these activities seem very simple, they actually stimulate your baby’s thinking and teach him or her many important skills. By doing a few of these activities every day, you will be helping your baby’s intellectual and verbal development.
Elizabeth Hamilton, M.E., MA, is a teacher with 31 years of professional experience. You can write to her at successfullearner@yahoo.com with your questions or comments.