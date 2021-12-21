If you are like many people, Christmas is one of your favorite times of the year. It is also one of the most stressful. In addition to finding Christmas gifts, the children are on Christmas vacation, and you have to keep them busy. Below are some ideas parents can use to spend some special time with their children during winter break:
Leave a list
Give your children a list of age-appropriate household chores that need to be done every day. Even very young children can help around the house by picking up their toys or putting their clothes away.
Have family movie nights
Spend some fun time as a family by watching classic Christmas movies together such as "A Christmas Carol," "It’s a Wonderful Life," "A Miracle on 34th Street," "The Polar Express," and "Elf," just to name a few. You can rent these movies for a few dollars from Amazon Video or buy your own copy to enjoy for years to come. Remember to make a big bowl of popcorn to enjoy while you are watching.
Start a family project
Parents can get ideas for projects from many different resources. There are internet sites and YouTube channels that contain information about arts and crafts projects, and recipes for the holiday. In addition, magazines like Working Mother, Good Housekeeping and Martha Stewart's magazine are great resources. Around Christmas time they have lots of ideas for how to bake and make things.
Visit a virtual museum
Whether the museum's focus is art or history, it can be a great educational experience for your family. All major museums around the word have placed their exhibits online and offer virtual tours. So, stop by the Egyptian museum in Cairo to see mummies, visit all seven of the Smithsonian museums in Washington, D.C., or the British museum in London, just to name a few.
Visit a virtual zoo
Just like the museums, all major zoos around the world have also placed their exhibits online and offer virtual tours. Now, you and your children can visit the National Zoo in Washington, DC., or the Taipei Zoo, which is the largest zoo in Asia.
Picnic at the park
If fun in the sun is what you are looking for, treat your family to a picnic at one of the many local parks. Just grab a blanket, pack some sandwiches and drinks, and you're set.
Take a day trip
Another great option for family fun is to take a day trip. Is there a place you have always wanted to visit, but never got around to it? If so, a day trip is in order. You can visit some historical sites or parks around the island.
Have a family game night
Hosting a family game night is an inexpensive way to bond with family, and have some fun. Break out the old board games, serve up some snacks, and let the night unfold.
Plan a beach day
What kid does not love a day at the beach? We are all fortunate to live within driving or even walking distance to the beach. Let your family soak up some rays, enjoy the surf, collect seashells, build sandcastles, or play water sports.
Sign your children up for a class
Many websites offer fun classes for children. One place is dyi.org. Sign up your child, and have him learn a new skill during his break.
Keeping kids busy during the holidays may not be an easy task, but it is well worth the effort. With a little creativity and patience you can get the sanity you need to get through the holiday season, and your children’s winter break.
Elizabeth Hamilton, M.E., MA, is a teacher with 31 years of professional experience. You can write to her at successfullearner@yahoo.com with your questions or comments.