Although I typically offer advice, tips, and suggestions to parents about how to help their children learn better and succeed academically, today I would like to offer teachers some suggestions about online teaching that may be helpful as they try to navigate instruction in this new and unfamiliar environment.
While online teaching seems like something completely different from what you were doing in a face to face classroom, in reality, it shares many commonalities with traditional teaching. It is just done in a different mode which can make things chaotic and make even experienced teachers feel like it is their first year teaching all over again - and in a way it is. Things will smooth out as the school year progresses.
1. Online teaching is not just disseminating assignments, posting resources, and collecting student work. Online teaching requires engaging the students in learning through collaborative and interactive activities – just like in a face to face classroom.
2. Communication and interaction with your students are the two most important factors in online teaching. They are not only important for receiving and sharing of information but because your students have to establish interpersonal relationships with you and each other in the absence of physical contact.
3. Communication and interaction in an online classroom can come in various forms including direct instruction via video, sending and responding to emails or text messages, participating on discussion boards forums, or providing feedback on written assignments.
4. The more opportunities students have to communicate and collaborate with their peers online, the more likely they are to stay engaged in the learning that happens online. So, think about how you are going to engage students with online discussions, videos, and/or video conferencing software with you and each other.
5. One suggestion for engaging students in online learning is to include at least one collaborative activity in which students have to communicate with you and each other every week.
6. Another important aspect of teaching online and making connections is for the students to see you. So, include weekly Zoom or Google Meet sessions, and/or videos of you teaching a concept or explaining what students should do for an assignment or a project.
7. Completing online written assignments takes a lot more time than completing assignments in a traditional classroom. This is because, in addition to the assignments themselves, students have to read large amounts of information such as directions, examples, explanations, responses to questions to name a few.
8. Online discussions also take a lot longer than verbal ones in traditional face to face classrooms. In addition to writing clear and thoughtful posts and replies, students have read and reread their responses for clarity, and to make sure that their responses are free from grammatical and spelling mistakes. These tasks are very cognitively demanding, and they take a lot of time.
9. Break typical face to face lessons up when teaching online. Instead of delivering a lesson that has several parts (direct instruction, a class discussion, and independent practice assignment), break the lesson up so each section is a separate activity.
10. Expect to make mistakes – lots of them. Also, expect delays, glitches, and technical difficulties for both you and your students. Online education can be bumpy.
There is no one size fits all solution to the challenge and complexity of online education. Everyone approaches it differently – students and teachers. Additionally, if this is your first attempt at teaching an online course, there are a slew of techniques, practices, and methods that will need to be tried, modified, or discarded before the effective ones are identified. So, give yourselves time to learn how to do this. No one expects you to be an expert or even proficient at this.
However, you will learn how to do this, you will become a more effective instructor with time and a lot of practice, and before you know it, teaching in an online environment will become as natural as teaching in a traditional face to face setting.
Elizabeth Hamilton, M.Ed, MA, is a teacher with 31 years of professional experience. You can write to her at successfullearner@yahoo.com with your questions or comments.