Many of us didn’t grow up with a strong male influence in the home. My parents split before I was 10, so the majority of the wisdom I picked up in my formative years came from a street-smart farm girl, the oldest of four, who had a big role in helping to raise the other three.
I saw my mother knocked down repeatedly in life, first by my alcoholic father (he later swore off drinking and was sober for decades), and then by one health issue after another. Through it all, she got off the floor time and again, exhibiting strength of character and purpose.
Today, wisdom to share from 10 unique women who changed opinions and lives, and in some ways paved the way for others.
1. ”What makes you different or weird, that's your strength." - actor Meryl Streep.
There’s nothing wrong with unique. You’ve got a lot to offer with just who you are right now. There’s no need to try to be like anyone else. Employers desperately need people with different skills and different opinions.
2. ”How wonderful it is that nobody need wait a single moment before starting to improve the world." - Anne Frank, author of "The Diary of a Young Girl," which documents her life in hiding during the German occupation of the Netherlands in World War II.
It’s so strikingly simple. You can choose to make Guam and the world better today. Just do something good for someone.
3. "Whatever anybody says or does, assume positive intent. You will be amazed at how your whole approach to a person or problem becomes very different." - Indra Nooyi, former chairperson and chief executive officer of PepsiCo.
I wonder what the average workplace culture would be like if we took this advice. Imagine if positivity, not negativity, was always our first thought.
4. “If your actions create a legacy that inspires others to dream more, learn more, do more and become more, then you are an excellent leader.” - So says singer, actress, entrepreneur Dolly Parton.
Everyone who leads a team at any level, and every board member should read this daily.
5. “When one door of happiness closes, another opens; but often we look so long at the closed door that we do not see the one which has opened for us.” - That’s from author, disability rights advocate, and political activist, Helen Keller.
So many people spend so much time, wishing for history to change. They trade in what could be for begging the past to be rewritten.
6. “I’d rather regret the things I’ve done than regret the things I haven’t done.” - actor Lucille Ball.
This is huge. Go for what you want. You may fall short, but you’ll never have to wonder what might have been. You’ve heard me mention the two saddest words in the English language - “If only.”
7. "I decided I can't pay a person to rewind time, so I may as well get over it." - Tennis champion Serena Williams.
Father Time is undefeated, and we all eventually learn that lesson. The answer is to live a life of purpose.
8. “Done is better than perfect.” - That’s from Sheryl Sandberg, chief operating officer at Meta Platforms (Facebook).
As a partially recovering perfectionist, I can safely say I would be far better off had Ms. Sandberg’s quote been drummed into my head decades ago.
9. “The most common way people give up their power is by thinking they don’t have any.” - Alice Walker, author, "The Color Purple."
You could write a big book on this last one alone. The events of the past couple of years have proven it.
10. “Stop wearing your wishbone where your backbone ought to be.” - Elizabeth Gilbert, author of "Eat, Pray, Love."
We all need to hold ourselves accountable for the results we want and need in our lives.
This means we look inward before seeking to blame others for everything that goes wrong. We take ownership of life and career. This is borne out in another quote, which has been attributed to many women and men: “If not me, who? If not now, when?”
Accountability, ownership, and backbone are key elements in a productive, fruitful life.
Ten women with 10 gems we all can use.
