With Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's executive order suspending face-to-face classes in all private and public schools through 12th grade, students are once again being thrust into a world of remote learning. While some students enjoyed their online learning experience last year, and adjusted quickly to it, others had a more difficult time transitioning to this format of learning.
To help with the transition to online learning, and to make the experience be less bumpy, below are 10 suggestions students can use to help themselves learn more successfully online.
1. Check your email and your school's website at least once every day. Your school may update information or make announcements while your teachers may send you additional materials and resources, or ask or respond to questions.
2. Check your school's learning management system such as Google Classroom, Moodle, or Edmodo several times a week. Although most teachers will upload all of the assignments for the week on one specific day, they may add resources or provide additional explanations, clarifications or examples throughout the week.
3. Carefully review each one of the weekly assignments posted in the LMS. The assignments posted will be of varying length and difficulty. Some assignments, you will be able to finish in a couple of hours while others will require you to work on them for several days. By reviewing the assignments and understanding what needs to be done to complete them, you will be able to better plan your work schedule.
4. Get in the habit of making an agenda for every day. Most teachers will upload a week's worth of assignments and their due dates at once, and let the students determine which ones they will work on first. In order to get everything done, you must make a plan for how you will tackle your work. Without a plan, you may become overwhelmed and quickly fall behind.
5. Do not procrastinate. Adhering to your schedule and agenda is imperative for successful online learning. Online assignments take much longer to complete than those done in school, so plan accordingly. You do not want to put yourself in a situation where you have to do a research paper and an essay and study for a test all in one night. High school students should plan on allocating at least five hours for each class every week.
6. Look for and use additional resources to help you learn. The internet can help you enhance your learning. There are videos, articles, journals, newspapers and websites that can be used to learn more about a topic or to receive an explanation about something you do not understand. These online resources are almost endless.
7. Ask questions when you do not understand your assignments or the material your teachers sent you. Your teachers know that you may not understand some things or have questions. After all, this is not the way you are used to learning. So do not hesitate to ask questions or you will fall behind.
8. Remember that communication is key. Since you are not in a physical classroom, your teacher cannot read your facial expressions or body language that you are confused about something or that you are not feeling well. You cannot turn to the person next to you and ask a question. Therefore, if you do not understand something or require information, you need to ask. Follow up on anything that is not clear. Let your teachers know if you are sick, have a doctor's appointment, a family emergency or situation, or that your computer broke or the internet is not working, and that you cannot submit your assignment on time.
9. Be a self-directed learner. Although your teachers will post your assignments, materials and resources, and provide examples and explanations and answer your questions, it will be up to you to access the LMS, check your email regularly, write to your teachers and ask questions, plan and adhere to your schedule and agenda, and search for additional information or further explanations, if needed.
10. Establish a regular schedule and stick to it. Treat at-home learning just like regular school. That means having regularly scheduled times for getting up and going to bed, completing school assignments, studying, eating, and leisure activities.
Online learning is a challenging way for many students to receive instruction. So be patient with yourself. Know that there will be unexpected glitches, and things will not always go as smoothly as you had anticipated. However, with good time management, a solid plan for completing your work, actively seeking assistance, self-motivation, clear and consistent communication, time and practice, you will become a successful e-learner.
Elizabeth Hamilton, M.E., MA, is a teacher with 31 years of professional experience. You can write to her at successfullearner@yahoo.com with your questions or comments.