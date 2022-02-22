When people use specific words to describe us, we take notice. We like it when people say good things about us. This is true whether it’s someone in our family, a friend or a co-worker.
At work, we can add some emphasis when the one putting a label on us is the boss. In any event, almost all of us have been on the giving and receiving of characterizations that are both positive and negative.
I’ve got 20 words for you today. The first 10 are words that almost nobody would want to have associated with their name. The second group of 10 words are things most of us hope describe us.
What to do
The first thing is to take your shield down (your ego) and try to see each description through the eyes of others. We always want to look inward before we paint others with the blame brush. As you read each word, ask yourself, “Is it possible that this fits me, and if so, why?”
The second part of the exercise is easy. As you consider each word and who it might apply to, you’ll see the faces of co-workers pop into your mind.
Hopefully, as their faces flash in and out of your consciousness, you’ll realize that your face may be in minds of others. Maybe they’ve seen some of the words play out in you. While it’s not pleasant to think that’s true, this is a valuable lesson in self-awareness.
The bad stuff
1) Complaining. Who regularly complains about things?
2) Pretending. Who pretends to be dedicated to the mission and their job?
3) Blaming. Who is quick to put the blame on others?
4) Judging. Hey, who’s judgmental here?
5) Resenting. We’re getting more personal now. Do you know anyone who has displayed resentment toward another worker?
Who do you see so far?
More tough words
6) Ignoring. Why do some people ignore others and treat them as if they’re invisible?
7) Lying. Has anyone been caught lying?
8) Cheating. Along with lying, now we’re getting into sensitive territory. These last two words make people very nervous.
9) Controlling. Are there control freaks in our workplace?
10) Bullying. Workplace bullying takes on many forms, and it’s a widely misunderstood topic. Quite often, people deny they take part in this, or that their actions are no big deal.
We’re halfway through. How did you do with those 10 words? Did you see particular co-workers in any of them? Did you see yourself? If so, what would you like to do to make changes?
Words we like
11) Inspiring. Who inspires you in your organization?
12) Learning. Who teaches you things you’re glad to know? Who makes you want to learn?
13) Mentoring. Having a mentor can be a highly valuable experience and propel a career forward. Are any faces coming up?
14) Trusting. This is one of the most critical qualities anyone can have. I hope your face is being seen by many people as they read this one.
15) Empowering. Who equips others to do their work, to make decisions, to expand into greater responsibility and accountability?
The next five spell action
16) Building. Who builds skills? Who builds relationships?
17) Connecting. Who is it that connects people with others, and opportunity?
18) Growing. Who helps others grow? Who is always striving to grow their own talents?
19) Helping. Who is the most helpful person in your organization?
20) Influencing. Who uses their personal influence to create good and positive outcomes that benefit both individuals and the organization?
Did you see faces as you read those 10 words? Without a doubt, we all would love to think that others feel we symbolize any of these positive terms.'
Your assignment
First, for those people whose faces appeared in your mind on the negative words, let that remain a secret. Don’t offer any “tough love” discussions or “constructive criticism.” In far too many cases, those sessions are not well received and relationships worsen.
On the other hand, for the people whose faces showed up on the positive words, it’s a great opportunity. You can make someone’s day by saying, “Hey, I saw the word (tell them which one) and I immediately thought of you because (tell them why) ...”
I hope this exercise sparks some thought, as well as warm and friendly conversations where you work.
Jerry Roberts can be reached at guamtraining.com, or email jroberts@guamtraining.com.