Håfa adai, Guåhan!
In times of challenge, Guam has remained unified in strength to withstand any difficulties that have been cast. Earlier this year, Terrina Long, the federal adviser to the 2020 Census of Guam, spoke of the embodiment of inafa’maolek which has allowed the island to progress thus far. The Guam Census Office continues to call upon that spirit, as it is still needed to ensure the island receives the support it needs for the next 10 years.
The 2020 Census of Guam will conclude its primary data collection phase on Wednesday, Sept. 30. There are less than three weeks remaining for you to influence how federal funding will be distributed across essential services and programs including health care, emergency facilities, educational resources, and business opportunities. Participating in the 2020 Census of Guam is your chance to guide future decisions that will impact your daily life for the next 10 years.
As teleworking and distance learning become part of a normal routine, technology remains a key aspect in completing daily activities. Ashley Arizala, business owner of Arimoda, an online boutique clothing brand, said, “Starting an e-commerce website helped me find a new way to support myself during this pandemic. I could not do that without access to fast internet, my laptop or phone. I am hopeful that the results of the 2020 Census of Guam will help improve the accessibility of technology and smart devices so my business can continue to succeed.”
During your 2020 Census of Guam interview, you will be asked questions about computer usage, whether through a laptop or a mobile device, as well as questions regarding the ability to access internet at your residence. Broadband companies that sell technological devices and internet services can use this data to acquire the necessary equipment and resources to create a better experience for their customers (e.g., faster internet, stock of smart devices, and improved cellular service).
When combined with household income, age, and educational data from the 2020 census, computer and internet usage statistics can also highlight the need for additional resources to assist school programs and children with home studies.
“The main challenge of distance learning is that some students do not have access to the internet or even have access to certain devices needed for lessons,” said Annmarie Trusso, a P.C. Lujan Elementary School teacher and 2020 Census Statistics in Schools ambassador. The Guam Department of Education can use the statistics generated from the 2020 Census to obtain resources needed for an improved learning environment for students, whether in the classroom or at home.
From something as simple as telephone communication to creating an environment for successful learning and new business opportunities, your responses to the 2020 Census of Guam will impact the statistical data we need to benefit our island for the next 10 years.
Do not get left out of the count and limit the resources Guam needs for the betterment of our communities. We only receive this chance every 10 years.
Respond today by calling 645-2020.
Together we can make a difference.
Nicole Quinata is a partnership specialist with the Census Guam.