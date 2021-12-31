Here we are at the end of the year. We can all agree that 2021 was not a great year. It certainly won’t go down in the books as a standout year. ... but it could have been worse. When we’re compiling our list of things to be grateful for, let’s remember to add all those things that did not happen during this past year.
The North Korean ruler with the strange haircut could have launched one of those missiles named for this island our way, but he acted with restraint. Perhaps he was busy with other things – like taking off weight and recovering from the illness that kept him out of the public eye for so long. Guam remains undamaged.
There might have been a full-out civil war after the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol building in Washington. The Proud Boys and their sympathizers might have rolled up in their revved up high-riders and made a full-on attack, rather than settling for the antlers-and-flags demonstration that they pulled off on that day. But peace and order, and perhaps fear of the National Guard, prevailed in the end.
The past year might have seen a resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic. Not just the upswing we experienced with the delta variant. Not just the tiring news that there was a new variant (omicron) out there. But a full-on smash-down with deaths and new cases skyrocketing as they never had before did not occur. Sure, there were deaths, but not zillions of them. Besides, we learned yet another letter in the Greek alphabet.
Some predicted widespread poverty with the shutdown of the tourist industry on the island and the layoff of the thousands whose livelihood depended on the hotels and other businesses that depended so heavily on tourism. Somehow we got through it better than many feared. Maybe it was the relief programs sponsored by the federal government – the handouts that caused the enormous lines of cars up one road and down another as drivers waited to claim their checks. As an added bonus, Guam recorded not a single fatal accident during the traffic congestion!
The price of gasoline never hit $6 a gallon. True, supplies were in short supply for much of the year due to shipping delays. In fact, gasoline was one of the products most affected. Prices at the pump did leap to $5 a gallon for standard gasoline for a short time. Although they broke the $5 barrier, prices dropped a little bit before they leveled off for the rest of the year. But at least they didn’t continue to rise to new highs, causing motorists to abandon their vehicles at the side of the road and contributing to the growing number of trashed cars to be disposed of.
We had already lived through a shutdown of sports arenas a year earlier and were already watching games played in empty stadiums. We had seen the sports calendar clipped and the season shortened because of the pandemic. We were forever reading about athletes not permitted to take part in games because of COVID-19 testing results. But our worst fear – that professional sports would be completely canceled – never happened. ESPN and the other sports channels never went to a blank screen. Furthermore, local interscholastic sports were continued as well. What would we have done without them? We might have had to turn to the gladiatorial contests between news networks for our entertainment.
Cancellation of Christmas was a fear. Why not? Everything else in our culture was being canceled. It had become something of a fad, as we well know. Family parties, backyard barbecues, church gatherings, open shopping for Christmas presents – all of those features that we link to Christmas seemed to be in danger. But in the end Christmas went on, almost as usual. It survived, and so did we.
So, as we welcome the new year, we have these things to add to our list of thank-you's. You can call them blessings during the past year. Or, if you prefer, disasters that we somehow managed to avoid.
Father Fran Hezel is a former director of the research-pastoral institute Micronesian Seminar. After serving as Jesuit mission superior in the Micronesian islands for six years, he continued heading the Micronesian Seminar until 2010.