2020 is almost over.
Thank God.
If it weren’t for God and his many interventions in the lives of those I love, our family would be entering a very different new year.
Although we’ve had many stresses, mainly from having children who have conditions that affect their brains, we have had many blessings.
Our biggest miracle this year was one I am not yet free to share. It began in March with a life-threatening calamity, but ended well with healing for the one affected. I will be forever grateful to the Lord for saving this young person’s life.
Our other top stories — all miracles in themselves — were the arrivals of four new grandchildren — Johnathan, Ian, Saoirse and Connor — bringing the number of grandchildren to 10. I am thankful I was able to attend granddaughter Saoirse’s birth and was able to meet two others.
And then there was a lesser miracle: After 19 years of carrying excess weight, I lost 37 pounds in 21 weeks and went from L/XL to S/M.
But then there was that other thing that happened in 2020, which has not been a blessing for many. It has, in fact, ruined many lives.
I’ve watched Americans — once freedom-loving Americans, the descendants of independently minded colonists who overthrew the tyranny of a king — hide away in their houses and allow their elected officials to behave like royal tyrants.
I’ve watched fear overtake the world.
And I’ve seen — and keep seeing — how a certain group of rich elitists are using a virus to move us toward a one-world government where they will rule over the rest of us poor peons.
As distressing as all of that is, I must thank God for it. These poor rich pawns are just part of God’s Big Plan that appears to be coming to fruition sooner than I thought possible. A one-world government will be Satan’s main weapon in his last attempt to rule the world.
These events suggest that the imminent return of Jesus Christ is more imminent than it’s ever been in my lifetime.
As Christ came the first time, so he will come again: “And, behold, I come quickly; and my reward is with me, to give every man according as his work shall be. (Rev. 22.12)”
2021 promises to be a wild ride.
Thank God.