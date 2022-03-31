In the last week, a number of interesting political and public discussions have emerged. In the musical "Evita," Juan Peron laments the elections on the Argentine horizon, he sings, “Dice are rolling, the knives are out; I see every bad sign in the book; And as far as they can - overweight to a man! They have that lean and hungry look. ...”
The 2022 elections will likely be more vicious than previous years. If the Republicans used strategy, they could likely pack the Legislature and leave the delegate and gubernatorial races to be battled out by the Democrats. If they used a former governor approach, they could readily grab the majority away from the Democrats.
As I have mentioned in previous election cycles, Guam follows a specific and unique set of election conditions. In 1955, the famous political theorist V.O. Key wrote about a concept he called critical elections. In a nutshell, Key described conditions that lead to sweeping cascades of change in certain elections. In 2022, many observers feel this will happen at the national level with Republicans taking the Senate and House majorities. The level of misery and disappointment with President Biden is claimed to be driving this view. Gas prices, inflation and a host of other factors are claimed to be "Brandon’s" fault. Instead of calling President Biden by his real name, Brandon is the inside joke for his name.
What drives this potential for the Guam Republicans, if they take it, will be the lack of Republican jobs in the executive and legislative branches. We had 16 years of Republicans in the executive branch and there are few jobs for Republicans in this branch. Also, there are few jobs in the Legislature for Republicans. Since the governor is an incumbent with a strong same-party contender, the gambit would be for Guam Republicans to make a legislative play. Also, the delegate race is creating a draw on incumbents and this further weakens the Democrat majority.
Given that the delegate race is heating up in the last week, it is likely that any person can challenge the artificial partisan primary on Guam. Like the governor’s race, the delegate should have a general election followed by a runoff if no candidate gets a majority. The U.S. Virgin Islands follows its Organic Act and only uses primaries to name party candidates. If a person fails at the party level, they can still run in the general election. Also, most delegate races result in a 90% or higher election rate in the U.S. Virgin Islands. This point about primaries does not appear to affect legislative races.
The key to this strategy will be former governors running for the Legislature. The Republicans may be able to make this sort of play, but we will see. In the delegate race, there may be several running and thus vacating their legislative seats. At least one to four senators may leave to run for Adelup. These will be fun races to watch and I think there will be a few surprises.
Ron McNinch teaches at the University of Guam School of Business and Public Administration.