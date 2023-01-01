At the beginning of 2022, I offered seven resolutions for promoting the learning of CHamoru as part of the Kumisión i Fino’ CHamoru strategy. The resolutions I offered in 2022 focused on the commitment of individuals to act personally to strengthen revitalization efforts. We need to continue to reflect on how we can personally act. However, taking the CHamoru language from the status of near extinction to healthy and viable requires commitment and mobilization at both the personal and institutional levels. Formal public policies and practices create the framework and shape the vision of educational and cultural organizations.
So, as we look forward to the new year ahead, I would like to offer three additional resolutions that focus on the institutional level of engagement in CHamoru revitalization.
1. All public and private institutions in Guam should recognize and facilitate the full implementation of the law establishing Guam’s two official languages.
The vision of this decades-old public law was to establish unequivocally that CHamoru and English are both official languages and should be treated with equal value and priority. We all know that this has not been the case historically. Simply put, if the public law establishing the two official languages of Guam was fully implemented, we would be a functional bilingual community. We are far from that goal today. Because of the increasing heritage and language diversity in our growing population and the shrinking majority status of the taotao tåno’, some may be quick to claim that transforming Guam into a CHamoru-English speaking bilingual community is impossible in 2023.
Nelson Mandela’s wise advice rings loud in my consciousness, “It always seems impossible until it's done.” And, “One cannot be prepared for something while secretly believing it will not happen.” I believe we can implement both the spirit and letter of this public law. It won’t happen, though, unless government and private organizations make an institutional commitment to foster the use of CHamoru in all official communications and promote the learning of and spoken fluency in the workplace. A good start is signage. But it can’t stop there. Otherwise, we relegate CHamoru to external trappings without internal substance.
2. As the public institution most responsible for language learning, the Department of Education (GDOE) must reexamine and redesign its strategy for teaching CHamoru language and culture.
P.L. 12-31, as amended in the Guam Code Annotated, authorized GDOE to initiate and develop a bilingual-bicultural education program emphasizing the language and culture of the CHamoru people. This effort evolved into the existing CHamoru Studies and Special Programs Division.
Fifty years and tens of millions of dollars of investment later have not yielded the three generations of CHamoru speakers that are needed in order to ensure that CHamoru does not become extinct. Every school year, there are fewer CHamoru teachers. The lack of professional credentialing of CHamoru teachers inhibits enhanced compensation. The marginalization of CHamoru as an extracurricular subject rather than as an integral part of the language arts curriculum, as is English, further contributes to its diminished status. After all, Guam’s schools are not bilingual-bicultural mediums of instruction. They are English medium schools with a sprinkling of CHamoru language and culture classes.
I suggest that all the CHamoru language champions get together to rethink and reinvent how the formal instruction of CHamoru from pre-K through college should be structured to produce children and young adult speakers. That should be our goal!
3. We must prioritize and build institutional capacity to speak, read and write in CHamoru.
Fluency and proficiency are learned. Our ancestors have succeeded in building capacity for thousands of years in over 150 generations of CHamoru speakers. Today, we have the advantages of technology. Our executive and legislative leaders have actualized their support of CHamoru revitalization efforts by reestablishing the Kumisión I Fino’ CHamoru and funding numerous government-run and community-based projects. There is a resurgence of interest among CHamoru families in the island as well as in the diaspora for learning to become CHamoru literate. One of my most favorite quotes is from Dr. Wayne Dyer, “If you change the way you look at things, the things you look at change.” 2023 marks a new year, let’s begin by changing the way we look at CHamoru language learning. We must do it!