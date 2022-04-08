It was a defining moment in the history of these islands: the violent death of two individuals who represent as well as anyone the dramatic change that has taken place on Guam over the centuries. On April 2, just last week, we commemorated the 350th anniversary of the death of Blessed Diego Luis de San Vitores and St. Pedro Calungsod – the 45-year-old Spanish priest and the 16-year-old Filipino from Cebu who served as his faithful assistant and companion in martyrdom.
Many on Guam today venerate these men as champions of the faith and pioneers of a new age of spiritual awareness on the island. Others claim that the pair, determined to undermine the local culture, got what they deserved. No matter what side of the street you stand on, this event was undeniably significant for the island. Once the report of the death of San Vitores got around Europe, it opened a floodgate of Jesuit volunteers for the mission. Everyone wanted the opportunity to die a martyr’s death just like him. Many of those selected for the mission had their wish granted in the years that followed.
Father Diego and his mission team had been in the island group – which he renamed the Marianas – for nearly four years when trouble broke out once again. From the very outset, there had been occasional violent outbursts against the missionaries, and tensions heightened when a few hundred men from different villages surrounded the Spanish compound in Hagåtña for three months. When the young men finally went home, the island enjoyed an uneasy peace for a year afterward. But the peace ended in late March 1672, when two more skirmishes took place and four of the Spanish party were killed.
Father Diego found out about the trouble while he was visiting Nisichan, now known as Mangilao, so he decided to cut short his visit and return to the main mission station in Hagåtña to support the rest of the mission party and decide how to respond to events. On the way back, the priest, along with his young helpmate Pedro, made a stop in Tumon to visit a former convert of his who had recently turned away from his new faith. During his short stop, Father Diego baptized the infant daughter of his former friend, Matapang, over the man’s strong objections. The priest must have thought that Matapang would come around in time. After all, Matapang had once been cured of a serious illness after Father Diego blessed him. In any event, the priest was determined to save the soul of the infant – at least according to his lights – even at the expense of his own life.
That, as it turned out, is just what happened. Matapang returned with a friend, both of them armed, and went after the priest and his young companion. Pedro, who would not abandon Father Diego, was the first to die. Then Matapang and his friend Hurao stabbed the priest and split his skull, afterward dumping the bodies into the sea.
The priest died at the hands of his former convert. We can never be sure of motives in a cross-cultural encounter such as this, but the simplest explanation is that the baptism that the priest believed was saving the infant’s life was, in Matapang’s mind, seriously endangering her life. Baptismal waters kill infants, many islanders believed at that time.
Matapang kept his distance from the Spanish for a time, occasionally taunting them with what he had done but always vanishing before he was caught. (There is no evidence whatsoever to suggest that Matapang was a chief, by the way.) As the Spanish troops built up, he fled to Rota, the favorite hideaway of those in serious trouble. Then, in 1680, the man met his end. Matapang’s body was handed over to the Spanish by people on Rota, who had presumably wounded him with their lances and left him to die on the canoe that brought him back to Guam.
As for Father Diego San Vitores and the one now known as St. Pedro Calungsod, we know quite well how they have fared. Both have come to be celebrated by statues, holy cards, prayers, novenas and even churches named for them. Today they are honored as the spiritual patrons of the island they helped to convert. After all, they were key figures in the introduction of a new era for the Marianas – one of rapid change, inflow of new peoples and a new faith. We don’t have to look very hard to find the results of this on the island today.
Father Fran Hezel is a former director of the research-pastoral institute Micronesian Seminar. After serving as Jesuit mission superior in the Micronesian islands for six years, he continued heading the Micronesian Seminar until 2010.