I stood in the back of the church listening as my roommate played her flute. It was beautiful.
In fact, everything was beautiful. The day was gorgeous. The church was full of happy faces. I was young and thin and pretty.
Then the music changed. The sweet flute gave way to a heavy bass note followed by a bold chord. A Brahms march! Stately. Demanding.
The time had come.
I looked at Dad, took a deep breath and grabbed his arm. We moved toward the door and down the aisle toward Mike.
With each step, I wondered if he knew how scared I was. What was I doing? Committing my life to a man I had known only seven months? Was I crazy?
I kept going.
And in youthful ignorance I said, “I do.”
I had no idea what I would actually do.
I had no idea I would move seven times.
Or live 25 years on an island in the Western Pacific.
Standing at the altar, I had no clue there would be nine biological children, one with Down syndrome, and four miscarriages. I certainly did not expect to add another two, ready-made, who would grow up with us.
I didn’t know those nine would be asthmatics, a few of whom would require trips to the emergency room for attacks their asthmatic mother couldn’t control.
I didn’t know there would be broken kid and mother bones, more stitches than I could remember, one case of appendicitis, and regression from a neuropsychiatric disease (I’ll give myself a pass on that one — even the doctors did not know that disease in 1981).
I couldn’t foresee the health trials we would overcome or — worse — the shared heartaches of children who had to grow through their own challenges.
As I said “I do,” I could not see the joys or hear the laughter that would come from the marriage we were about to commence.
But I said it.
It was the most reckless thing I’ve ever uttered.
The commitment I made that day has come with happiness and heartaches, blessings and bitterness, dreams and nightmares.
Pledging your whole life to another is an act of bravery, because every marriage goes through times when you wish you had not taken the dare.
It’s been 40 years since we did.
We’ve done it.
And we’ll keep doing it, as the Lord directs.
Until death do us part.