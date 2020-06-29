As of today, I have lived 63 years on this earth.
Somehow I don’t feel 63.
Maybe that’s because I still have children in elementary school.
Maybe it’s because I’m still using Tupperware and paper plates.
Or maybe it’s just because a particular age does not come with a feeling. You are not really as old as you feel. You are as old as you are.
If I were as old as I felt, parts of me would be 15 to 17. Those were the years my mother fought breast cancer, and they are forever seared into my brain and heart. When I think about Mom, I am 17 — smart, over-committed and scared to death of living life without her.
If I were as old as I felt, I could be 22. I was a novice reporter then. I had the best boss in the world, who made me a stronger writer. I won a state award during my first year in the business. I was going places.
Then at 23, I got married and moved to Guam as a military wife. That part of me, which still remains, learned to love a quirky island in the Pacific. I was also taught that sometimes my place in life is thrust upon me and it is better to accept that as God’s choice for me than to resist.
If I feel any age, it’s 26.
That was the year I became a mother. Now, some 36 years later, I am wiser as a mother, but I am still concerned for my children’s future. (Now more than ever as I see the day of the Lord approaching.)
That was also the year when my father died suddenly, making me an orphan and filling me with lifelong grief because my kids would never know him.
The list could go on. It would include every age that held a significant event, such as 39, when I became a columnist; 42, when I became the mother of a child with Down syndrome, or 54, when I became a grandmother.
If I’m as old as I feel, I could be any age.
But I’m as old as I am, 63.
At 63, I am gray-haired, slightly overweight and usually tired.
I have the experience of all my ages.
I am grateful that God has seen me through them all.
And I'm confident he will lead me through the years to come.