Ray Dalio is unique among business leaders and sees things very differently from how most of them do. Today, I’ll present some of his thoughts and ideas, which I believe we can learn from.
Who is Ray Dalio?
Dalio grew up in a middle-class neighborhood in Long Island, New York, and following college, he launched Bridgewater Associates in 1975, from his two-bedroom New York City apartment. The company has grown to be the world's biggest hedge fund manager.
His latest book is "The Changing World Order — Why nations succeed and fail."
In it, Dalio simplifies the seemingly incomprehensible economic conditions of the world today.
Now, to his ideas, with a few comments.
1. “The more you think you know, the more closed-minded you'll be.”
Yep. If you know it all, why should you listen to anyone else?
Closing ourselves off to new information can set us up for trouble as conditions change. This can also be cynical and unfortunately, personal. It’s where you judge me and my knowledge as inferior, which translates to, “What could HE possibly know that would matter to me?”
2a. “It’s more important to do big things well than to do small things perfectly.”
Peter Drucker, often referred to as the father of modern management, said, “There is nothing so useless as doing efficiently that which should not be done at all.”
2b. Dalio’s point, restated.
“If you’re continually polishing and polishing things that provide a small return, is that as good as getting your feet wet on something with greater potential.”
This is where vision comes into play, and why a leader must share his/her views throughout the organization. This helps everyone to be mindful that sacrificing a short-term minimal gain may open the door to large-scale growth.
3. “Radical transparency fosters goodness in so many ways, for the same reasons that bad things are more likely to take place behind closed doors.”
Dalio loves the term “radical transparency.” He believes in throwing his cards on the table, trusting that it’s better to have more minds thinking about problems and the well-being of the company.
He openly encouraged his associates to challenge him when they felt his performance was lacking, and some have done so. Dalio accepts the criticism and looks for ways to improve.
4. “In most workplaces, everyone is working two jobs.
The first is whatever their actual job is; the second consists of managing others' impressions of them, especially hiding weaknesses and inadequacies.”
If you’re a manager and wonder if people you supervise might be talking about you and your weaknesses, you can stop wondering — they are. Trying to hide weaknesses and manage impressions is a waste of time. Our coworkers see and understand our shortcomings, just as we see theirs.
5. “There is giant untapped potential in disagreement, especially if the disagreement is between two or more thoughtful people.”
My guess is that Dalio might see a difference between the words “conflict” and “disagreement”. When we’re in conflict, most people would see that as parties in separate corners, at odds with each other. Among people who seek common ground that leads to solving issues, disagreement leads to conversation, then to analysis, then to exploration for new solutions. Dalio would say that disagreement, in the hands of the right people, can lead to major breakthroughs.
6. “The media has the power to create an entrenched perception of reality that's incorrect.”
With respect to Mr. Dalio, I’ll edit that statement, as follows: “The media has the power to create an entrenched perception of reality that matches the narrative they are promoting.”
All they have to do is present their position, trot out so-called experts to agree, and then repeat their points over and over. It’s not long before it is accepted as truth by their followers.
This is true whether the conversation is about politics, business, sports, or you pick the topic. It doesn’t matter if the media is electronic or print, conservative or liberal. They all do it because they know it works. It always has.
7. “Constantly probe the people who report to you, and encourage them to probe you.”
That takes us back to Dalio’s radical transparency. Everybody is given the green light to ask tough questions.
I hope his ideas create conversations where you work.
