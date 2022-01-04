Today is for people who want to get ahead in their career, to improve and accomplish things. I like to say, to “get further and do better.”
Such people are folks who want to be the best they can be. Do you count yourself as one of those people?
People who want to get ahead do well to have people around them who serve different roles, and offer unique perspectives that otherwise may not be available.
Around this time last year, Forbes magazine published an article that listed six such people that achievers need to hear from on a regular basis. I think they missed one, so I tacked it on here. Thus, I now present the seven people we need in our corner.
1. The Critic
This colleague sees when the glass is half-empty. They point out what’s not working and what needs improvement. I certainly want to know all the great things we’re doing and the progress we’re making, but I also need to know where we’re falling short — and I need to know it in real time.
Tell me now so I can make changes. I want you to love what I do, but if you don’t, I absolutely want and need to know — and to know why.
2. The Cheerleader
This person brings encouragement. They tell you they like what you do, and spread the positivity. I’m blessed to have a number of people who regularly do that for me.
I make it a point to thank them because they don’t have to do it. It’s a gift. I see it that way, and I appreciate it.
3. The Foil
This is your opposite, and their contribution is unique. If you’re an introvert, they’re the extrovert. If you’re someone who plans out every detail, they’re spontaneous.
You love big ideas, maybe even what we’ve called “big, hairy ideas” while they love nothing better than coming up with excruciating detail. You need someone like this because they’ll force you to think in ways you’re not used to.
4. The Safe-Haven Colleague
You can say anything to this individual, and they’ll be OK with it. If you need to get something off your chest, that’s fine with them. They accept you for who you are, without qualification.
5. The Lifer
You’ve got history with this person. They knew you “when,” as in way back when, and they’ve been there, with you and for you. They’ve likely seen you in good times, and other times, and this is an important relationship.
The “Lifer” will say things to you that nobody else will. They’ll cut through your baloney and get as real as they need to, in order to get your attention.
6. The Distance Colleague
You might know this person from a professional organization, civic group, or someone you’ve worked with on a project. They aren’t in your close circle, so they’re not influenced by a long-standing relationship, or by others who are closer to you. They are a critical thinker and see you — as the name implies — from a distance.
7. The Fresh Eyes
This is the one I added to the list from the Forbes article, and it’s just as important as the others. This would be someone you haven’t known for a long period of time.
The reason for having this person’s opinion is that they might see things that others no longer see. The other people are used to you, your mannerisms, positions, style, and personality. They’re liable to let negative factors slide.
However, everything is new to the one with “fresh eyes.” They may tell you things about yourself that no one else can.
Seven people you want in your life, and to maintain relationships with. They all offer perspectives and opinions that can make a big difference for you and me, in our life and career.
Who are your seven?
If you’re looking for a fun — and perhaps revealing — exercise, grab a piece of paper and write down the names of those who would fill the role for each of these seven people.
Once you have your list put together, you can invite each to a coffee or lunch. You’ll also do well to find ways to add value to them. Maybe that will land you a spot on their list.
Jerry Roberts can be reached at guamtraining.com, or email jroberts@guamtraining.com.