Ed was a stocky Irishman, about 60, usually wore slacks, white shirt, and a cardigan sweater, the kind you button up. Your first impression of him might be that he was somebody’s grandfather.
He wore glasses with straps, so he could take them off and dangle them from his neck. He’d peer over the top of those glasses when he spoke to you, and he always made eye contact.
My intro was quick
The interview didn’t take long. I told him I was going to school full time during the day, so I could work at night. I’d show up on time and give him a solid eight hours. My mom gave me that line. That’s all he had to hear.
I got the job, washing and waxing cars for a fleet vehicle maintenance operation. It was $2.08 an hour and — as I was living on my own — I was glad to have it.
Everybody called him Big Ed. He was a fair man and easy to be around. I couldn’t guess then the impact he would have on me for the rest of my life.
What I learned from him
What follows is a small sample of what I picked up by watching Ed.
1. He always listened
Ed listened probably twice as much as he spoke. He listened carefully so he could respond carefully. If you truly have the desire to understand people, the only way is to listen.
2. He had time to help people grow
We had a busy operation and a lot to do, but Ed would take time to explain procedures in depth. He wanted to know that we clearly understood important things about the company and our job.
3. He never made us feel inferior
Maybe, in your career, you’ve had a boss or two who treated you like an interruption. It doesn’t feel good. Ed never did that. He told us that we were a small team and everyone was needed if we were to be successful. We had almost zero absenteeism during the time I was there.
Everybody looked forward to coming to work. We wanted to be there, and Ed set the tone for that.
4. He shielded the team from criticism
There was a time when the team fell short of expectations. Ed accepted responsibility and didn’t say a word to us, though one of the mechanics inadvertently picked up on it. We figured out the deficiency and fixed it. All Ed said was that he knew we’d handle it.
5. He had great timing
Once in a while we’d take a little longer for lunch, if some of the guys were telling stories. Ed never said anything about it, as he knew we’d finish our work on time. He’d jump in with a story or joke on occasion. He was an engaging guy, and fun to listen to.
6. He kept us free of politics
Ours was a union shop, and when communications broke down, we were facing an impending work stoppage. The young guys, like me, had never been through one of those. Ed counseled us as to what we should expect, and what our options were. He made things simple, and all we had to do was our job.
The union shop steward so respected Ed, and Ed explained things so well and without bias, that the steward declined to speak. Ed eliminated question marks, and we never worried about what might happen.
7. He trusted us to improve
Ed told us flat out, “Here’s how to do the job. If you can figure out more effective ways to do things, feel free as long as we get the same results or better. If your way proves not to be as good, do it my way.” That gave us all the freedom to experiment, and it was one of the things that made working there fun.
Mentors live within us
This is just a fraction of what I learned from Ed. As I’m writing this weekly column, or my daily radio commentary, words will come to me and I’ll bang them out on the keyboard, then reflect upon them. Quite often, I realize they came from something I learned from my first boss.
I hope you’ve had a Big Ed in your career, or do now.
Jerry Roberts comments on business and the workplace daily at 7:20 am on The Ray Gibson Show on The Point, 93.3 FM. He can be reached at guamtraining.com, or email jroberts@guamtraining.com.