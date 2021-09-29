Last year, following the annual Live2Lead Guam conference we produce for workers in both the private and public sectors, I spent time writing down my thoughts on personal growth. Now, as Guam Training prepares for the 2021 Live2Lead, I want to revisit the topic and see what you think.
The need to reset
The pandemic forced us out of a hotel ballroom into an online delivery system, which has us dealing with technology providers in the U.S. as well as Europe, so I bounce between time zones for a couple of weeks prior to the event.
Sleep is sporadic, and it takes me a few days to get back to normal.
The program with John Maxwell and other world-class speakers is value-packed, so I happily sacrifice some sleep to bring it to Guam. That said, I’m ready for that reset when it’s over.
I start reading
I spend time with numerous sources, looking to suck in a mountain full of ideas that can be meaningful; ideas that can help me focus, and get me ready for the next step. Last year, I found seven I want to share today. Maybe you’ll find something you can grab onto like I did.
1. Focus on progress
Never mind perfection. Even though I preach against it, I still find myself slipping into the “perfection zone” once in a while. It’s a constant battle to know when to say when.
2. Be careful with stories we tell ourselves
The stories we tell ourselves determine how we feel about ourselves, impact our self-esteem, and become self-judgment on the value of our job, career, relationships, and life.
If you make a mistake, say “OK, I made a mistake, and here’s what I’ll do to fix it and do better next time.” Don’t go into the negative self-talk like, “I’m just not cut out for this kind of work, I really screwed up, I let everybody down,” and on it goes from there.
3. Growth offers three choices
Give up, give in, or give it everything you’ve got. In other words, it’s no way, halfway, or all the way. The first two will never get us to where you say we want to be. Growth begins at the end of my comfort zone. If I’m comfortable, I know for a fact that I’m not growing. It’s impossible.
4. Doing versus just dreaming
Who cares what I say I want to be, if I don’t do anything about it? Goals, objectives, desires and ambitions are meaningless if we don’t have a plan and execute the plan. We need to stop talking about what we should be doing. We need to do what we should be doing. Dreaming has its place, but at some point we need to get busy!
I worked with a guy once who said, “If every question has to be answered before taking action, nothing would ever get done.” The other day I saw this: “Don’t overplan and underact.” I love that. And I don’t know who said it first, but it’s along the same lines — “Sometimes you just have to take the leap and build your wings on the way down.” Does that seem scary to you? Don’t worry, it scared me the first time I heard it, and then did it. You can do it, too.
5. Commitments and distractions
If we commit to nothing, we’ll be distracted by everything. Until we’re anchored through commitment, we just flutter in every breeze that comes along.
6. See the extraordinary in the ordinary
When I coach someone, I’m looking for special qualities that my coaching client may not be able to see.
If you’re a manager, this is a great default position to take, that you’ll look for and see great things in the people you lead. Train yourself to see the sparks of creativity, evidence of talent, and hints of promise.
7. The real regrets
Someday, as we reflect upon our personal growth journey, there will be achievements we’ll recognize as valuable and key turning points. On the other hand, what will we regret?
The things most people regret are those they didn’t try, chances they didn’t take, paths they didn’t follow, people they didn’t connect with, and the gifts they didn’t share.
May your regrets be few.
Jerry Roberts comments on business and the workplace daily at 7:20 a.m. on The Ray Gibson Show on The Point, 93.3 FM. He can be reached at guamtraining.com, or email jroberts@guamtraining.com.