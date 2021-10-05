Jesus was engaged in conversation with the Pharisees, then he addressed his followers (John 8:31-32, New Living Translation): "You are truly my disciples if you remain faithful to my teachings. And you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free."
Truth has been taking a beating in recent years, particularly since the pandemic came upon us. Political misinformation, media slants – everybody with their own version of the truth.
As a public service, today I shall provide undisputed truths, those that have been handed down through generations. Nothing driven by agenda. Just the real deal.
1. How you spend your time is how you spend your life. Lives are comprised of time. If you could submit your life and get one of those pie charts back, wouldn't it be interesting to know what percentage of time you spent: standing in line, driving your car, in the bathroom, eating, watching TV, posting to social media, arguing, praying, helping, encouraging, producing value, and all the rest?
If a total stranger looked at a report of how you spend your time, what logical conclusions could they make?
2. The secret to happiness is the acceptance of the real YOU. Never mind the you that you wish you were, or the you that you try to present to others. Can you accept the you that you really are – imperfections and all? Do you want to make changes and improve yourself? Fine. Then, not only can you be OK with who you are now, you can also be excited about who you plan to be.
3. Create your own definition of success. So many people never think about this. Maybe they accept the world's view of winning. Is it money, possessions, prestige, respect, health, a great marriage, happy and well-adjusted children – what is it for you? If you cannot answer what success is, how will you know if you ever achieve it?
4. You can't control everything – but you can control how you respond. If there is only one thing in life I can control, let it be that I can control myself. I know it won't be easy.
We will all have tough challenges in life. How and where we end up will be determined by how we respond to those challenges.
5. The bigger the why, the greater the impact and the stronger the drive. People who teach about the setting and getting of goals, often discuss the issue of "why." They know that once someone focuses on the real reason they want to reach a goal, they will be able to tap into that, to strengthen themselves when the going gets tough.
The bigger the why, the stronger the will to go after it. The bigger the why, the smaller the chance I will quit in the face of adversity.
6. Fitting in doesn't mean you have to be like everybody else. Another way to say this is, fitting in doesn't require that you give up who you are. Fitting in simply means that you accept others for who they are, and figure out ways to coexist and be productive together.
7. When you're feeling down, the best way to shake it off is to help somebody. We're all going to have "one of those days" every so often. When it happens and you feel like you want to go to bed and roll up into the fetal position, instead do something nice for someone else. It provides a boost that no energy drink can match.
8. Your life is right now. Life is a series of right nows. Learn to appreciate where you are and what you've got, and you'll have a better life than you can imagine. I've heard people say, "When I get that promotion, then I'll be happy." Or, "When I get that new car, then I'll be happy."
For too many people, happiness is always some time in the future, and conditional on some event or change. "When I get a better place to live (or a better job, a better boyfriend or girlfriend, or a better whatever), then I'll be happy."
Life is now. We all need to exercise our gratitude muscles more often – and then we actually will be happy. That's at work, and also at home.
Practice these eight truths, and see the difference they make.
