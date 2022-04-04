Sometimes it is good to sit back and ask ourselves questions, as a society, about where we are heading, why and who it is we have decided (elected) to take us there.
About a week ago, Sen. Joe San Agustin introduced Bill 211-36 that proposed to increase the stipend for members of the Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority board from $50 per meeting to $250 per meeting. That's a whopping 400% increase.
He based his reasoning on the fact that the money was federal money, so it would not be impacting government of Guam funds.
That type of thinking falls along the same lines as saying that if a person fires a bullet into the air and not directly at another object, it won’t do any harm.
He forgets that, just like bullets, they will eventually fall back to the ground and strike something. Decisions such as his will eventually impact the members of every other board in the government of Guam.
Fortunately, some semblance of more rational thinking did prevail from Sens. Joanne Brown and Telo Taitague as they pointed out similar logic in a different manner.
That said, Bill 211-36 did make it into the third reading file and will therefore be heard again before it comes to what will hopefully be a final grave.
So, let’s look at why people are supposed to be serving on government boards in the first place.
The answer to that question is actually quite simple – as public service – or giving back to the community that serves them and their families.
If you follow that type of logic, getting paid anything for such efforts should be unnecessary. The people who have been asked to serve should do so willingly, at least in principle.
Having served on a number of public boards during the course of my career, the two that immediately come to mind are the University of Guam Board of Regents and the Guam Memorial Hospital board of trustees.
During my tenure on the board at UOG, if I am not mistaken, all of my fellow board members and I agreed to donate our stipends to the UOG library fund in an effort to assist the library with its continued growth.
In short, we looked at our time – that was considerable and very important – as public service for which we would not personally receive any compensation. Rather we donated it back to the school itself in support of the UOG library that in turn supported the student and faculty population.
While on the board at GMH I believe the board members – at least I did – voted to donate our stipends to the GMH Volunteers Association fund (whose volunteers are known as the Pink Ladies) rather than accepting the funds personally.
Again, board members and commissioners in the past have generally looked at our service and a substantial amount of personal time as a public service. Giving back to the community that served us and our families.
Increasing the stipends for any government of Guam board members isn’t going to get the community any improvement in the quality of board members. Nor will it make the decision-making quality of those boards improve.
What it will do, eventually, is cost this entire community more money to fund boards made up of political appointees whose decision-making will not improve one iota because of the extra expense to the taxpayer.
Something Brown and Taitague, some of our astute senators, clearly understand, but that the one aforementioned senator seems to be missing entirely.
But then, as he noted, it's federal money – kind of like the roughly $2 billion this government received associated with this COVID-19 debacle.
So, spend it to gain votes, rather than logically for overall community improvement.
Esta.
Lee P. Webber is a former president and publisher of media organizations on Guam and Hawaii, former director of operations for USA Today International/Asia, and a longtime business and civic leader on Guam.