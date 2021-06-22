My son and I were running errands on a recent day, when he said, “Dad, did you ever think about suicide?”
If that doesn’t get a parent’s attention, nothing will.
I asked the obvious question
Almost breathless, I responded, “Son, have you been thinking about that?”
He said no, but he admitted he felt a bit lonely as his friends and many family members were all involved in activities. He wanted to be there with them, but couldn’t.
He knew that loneliness or being bullied have led some teens to a terrible decision. Like many kids today, he has an awareness of suicide that most adults didn’t have growing up, including me.
As we drove, we shared ideas.
It’s hard to be a kid
There have always been mean kids who got their kicks out of making somebody else feel bad, but it’s worse now than in my day.
I introduced my son to former first lady Eleanor Roosevelt, who once said, “Nobody can make you feel inferior without your permission.” Her words had an impact on him.
People can call us every nasty thing imaginable, labeling us as a loser, but it means nothing unless we believe it.
The best defense
Parents and schools must teach coping skills, a part of what is called “emotional intelligence.” It should begin at an early age, and continue throughout childhood. I believe that’s the key to preventing many of life’s troubles, solving them, or reducing their impact.
If we committed to that, we could make permanent improvement in the areas of drug and alcohol addictions, abuse issues, divorce, suicide, as well as workplace behavioral troubles.
But we still need more.
It’s the business of hope
I’ve always had a reason to get up in the morning, with hope that the new day would be better than the day before. Even at my lowest, I saw my glass as half-full, never empty.
Too many people go from day to day without a connection to hope. They exist, but can’t visualize a bright future. Employee engagement surveys consistently prove this, showing only one in three workers as actively and happily plugged into their job.
This led me to rethink what I was putting out to my family, as well as to the people clients hired me to train.
Whether it was a course on leadership, customer service, employee motivation or anything else — hope had to be a factor.
Hope counters depression
No, hope isn’t a cure, but it can help rescue someone from its clutches — even if only temporarily.
I know people who suffer from depression. So do you. The darkness lifts when they’re distracted by hope.
Education and hope
If you’re a teacher, besides the curriculum you provide, you need to dispense hope. The first person — besides my mom — whoever told me I could amount to anything was my junior high homeroom teacher. He was a pusher of hope and enthusiasm. He made me believe it was true.
You want kids to remember you 50 years into the future? Give them more than the lesson plan. Give them hope, and make them a lifetime lover of learning.
The workplace and hope
If you’re a manager and you’re not pumping up your team with a message of hope, you’re doing it wrong.
People are uncertain, fragile, and fearful. Especially now. Maybe you’re feeling that, too. You can acknowledge that with your team, but then you need to inject them with a healthy dose of hope that better times are ahead.
Can we agree that inspired workers with a purpose outperform uninspired workers?
It follows that an inspired, hopeful worker is more emotionally invested in the employer’s business and vision, and is likely to be retained. The direct supervisor has a critical role in that, and it starts with hope.
No advanced certification required
You don’t need to go to school to learn how to deliver hope. No masters, no doctorate, no merit badges. The only thing you’ll ever need is a desire to do it.
There’s no greater need in our society today. You’ll always be in demand, because everyone will always need what you’re selling.
Fill your basket with hope, and start spreading it around.
Jerry Roberts comments on business and the workplace daily at 7:20 am on The Ray Gibson Show on The Point, 93.3 FM. He can be reached at guamtraining.com, or email jroberts@guamtraining.com.