No one I know wants their loved ones to die. No one I know wants to perish, themselves, even more so, alone. Yet, our lives end and we somehow manage to lead them filled with experiences that make memories that last beyond our time on earth.
I say this to preface this column which, I am sure, will elicit moans and side-eye from some of you who read it. So let me get quickly to the gist, which is this: The sickness and death from COVID-19 infections are, by far, the least of the crises in this coronavirus pandemic.
Of course, the media have led most of us to believe otherwise. They want us to believe that the worst thing that could happen to you during this pandemic is that you will catch it, and perhaps die. I beg to differ. Take a minute to consider a couple of things about the prospect of actually being hospitalized to bolster my point.
To begin with, all COVID-19 infected persons in the hospitals today have real access to health care, which is something that is hardly universally available to far too many more people. In a real sense, these patents are quite advantaged. While in the hospital they are attended to, housed and fed, things which are sadly not available to even more men, women and children in this country, most especially now.
It is slightly preposterous to propose that the coronavirus patients are disadvantaged, because they are most definitely not. Incidentally, if you’re wondering why the rates of infection and death are much higher among Latinos and African-Americans, well, it must be made obvious to you that these minority groups do not, in fact, have the same insurance advantages as those unlucky enough to be admitted and given a bed because of this virus.
The reality is that what’s going on in emergency rooms pales to the larger crisis of economic uncertainty. Just last week on Thursday, the ABC Evening News declared that 28 million individuals face economic uncertainty. These are the people we see in the miles-long lines for food, mothers and fathers who bluntly tell reporters that the box they’ve waited hours for is the only food available to them.
When I heard this, I did a little research of my own for the number of individuals who lost their jobs since March, in order to construct a figure that I could believe myself. Forbes estimated that 20.5 million people claimed unemployment related to COVID-19 last week. Presumably, these are adults and parents who have dependent children and elderly family members in their care. When I multiply 20.5 million with 2.5 dependents, it appears as though in excess of 51 million minors and sick people face hunger, homelessness, and a health insurance-less existence during the joblessness caused by the lockdowns.
In sum, we have infinitely more to worry about with 100 million individuals affected by economic uncertainty even with the 266,000 deaths this week and the 90,000 currently in hospitals. I hate to be glib or sound heartless, but these numbers should mean something. We are, after all, a data-driven country; yet this data isn’t leading the crises news.
Why is this so? Is it truly because in America the impoverished have no voice? If not true, it certainly seems otherwise.
Why aren’t the corporate media companies leading their news offerings with these frightening numbers? Is it because it is not sensational enough to talk to families summoning their last shred of dignity to engage while silently struggling with hunger and fear? Is it because a visual of these families is less thrilling than a shot of dead people being stacked in refrigerated trucks? If this is not true, then what we see and hear begs to differ.
Across the United States this year, 56.7 million students were projected to attend grades K through 12, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. Today, nearly 30 million are receiving an augmented learning experience via virtual technology which while it must suffice, is not a whole equivalent. In addition, teachers are out with COVID or quarantined at such a high rate, students still in school are at a vast disadvantage themselves. So, yeah, I’m afraid that 56.7 million disadvantaged students far out-crisises the 3.8 million frazzled registered nurses in this country.
Numbers don’t lie. This pandemic is fraught with crises unseen and unreported. Don’t believe that there is one more urgent than the other.
Dan Ho, a native of Agat, is a writer and teacher and holds a Ph.D. in indigenous studies. Follow his garden adventures on Instagram @HoandGarden.