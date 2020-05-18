As we continue to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic on Guam, we also deal with the government's decision effective March 19 to close much of the government – without any furloughs of employees – as well as closing all businesses, save those it deemed to be essential.
That, in turn, translated into significant losses to the government of business income taxes, gross receipts taxes, fuel taxes and a score of other tourism-related business taxes and fees, along with the personal income taxes from all those people – nongovernment – who were furloughed or actually lost their jobs.
These actual numbers have yet to land on the front porch of the government of Guam but, when they do, the losses will be significant and the government needs to be forthright in its explanation to the taxpayers (their employers).
I would like to share some news from Hawaii from my friend Dave Carey, former CEO of Outrigger Hotels. It concerns Hawaii's tourism and related losses of government revenues.
"The news is out: Hawaii visitor arrivals and spending off 50%. That means transient accommodation tax and general excise tax from visitors is off by at least that much. Income tax and unemployment tax will be way off. Restaurants, bars and attractions aren't generating tax either. 50% is just the start – it is trending to 90%. There seems to be a point of view that it is good that the visitors aren't coming. Sounds great to say we need to diversify away from tourism. Maybe, but that will take years and with our high cost of living I don't think there are many viable choices. The problem is the revenue loss is now and the state is wholly unprepared to handle that kind of tax loss. Massive adjustments in government spending will be required. I believe our political leaders will be unwilling to make the drastic kind of cuts that will be needed. Tell me I am missing something."
This reminded me of the saying on the front and back of a T-shirt I have that defines the word "ineptocracy" as "A system of government where the least capable to lead are elected by the least capable of producing, and where the members of society least likely to sustain themselves or succeed, are rewarded with goods and services paid for by the confiscated wealth of a diminishing number of producers."
Now, take a moment and think about what we see happening right here on Guam. What are the equivalent statistics for Guam? Are we headed in the same direction as Hawaii?
Has GovGuam been straightforward with overall estimated revenue losses driven by the collapse of the tourism market?
Also, from Hawaii, Maj. Gen. Kenneth Hara, "incident commander" of Hawaii's COVID-19 response team, warned the House Select Committee about the possibility of rioting if "we let the economy go the way it's going."
Hara also noted "that at some point people in elected and appointed positions must be willing to accept some risks." He continued, "We've got to accept the fact that people will become infected, ... without exceeding the ICU and ventilator capacity."
This tragedy is truly an opportunity for our government officials and business leaders to lean out and successfully move our beautiful island forward.
Esta.
Lee P. Webber is a former president and publisher of media organizations on Guam and Hawaii, former director of operations for USA Today International/Asia, and a longtime business and civic leader on Guam.