For the most part, our elected leaders are a community of cowards. The formula for government is pretty simple. Know the law and follow the law. If you are in a position of authority, you likely have the duty to enforce laws. If you are a leader and you don’t like a law, have the courage to lead efforts to change it. If our elected leaders are bad, Guam appointed boards are often even worse.
In the book of 2 Samuel, Chapters 11 and 12, King David seduced Bathsheba. She was the wife of Uriah, one of his army officers who was deployed. When she later told King David she was pregnant, King David called back Uriah to the palace to give him a briefing. Then he sent Uriah home, but instead he stayed in the hallway of the palace. The next morning Uriah told the king that he couldn’t go home while his troops were in the field. That night, King David hosted a party and once again encouraged Uriah to go home. Uriah again refused. King David then sent Uriah back to the field with a secret message to his general. The next time the troops were in battle, King David wanted to make sure Uriah was killed. At the next battle, Uriah was killed and his wife went through mourning. Then she was moved to the palace to be with King David.
The Prophet Nathan heard about this palace intrigue and he decided to visit King David. Nathan told the king a story about a rich man and a poor man. The wealthy man had it all and the poor man had just one small lamb that he treated like a beloved family member. A visitor came to town and the wealthy man killed the poor man’s lamb and served it to the traveler. When King David heard this, he was angry and demanded to know who this wealthy man was. He was going to make him pay. Nathan told him, you are that man. God gave you everything and you had Uriah killed to take his wife.
Last week, the attorney general rightfully raised concerns about the University of Guam board of regents and a resolution they passed to pay legal bills related to crime. In 2019, the Guam public auditor released a report on legal fees in the government of Guam. No one seemed to pay much attention to the OPA report and the Guam Legislature should have reviewed legal fees at the University of Guam. The university already has a full-time legal counsel, their legal costs will get even worse if crime is covered.
I work at the university and I was shocked that the board of regents passed the crime indemnification resolution. If the board feels they broke the law, stop the bad behavior and take corrective action. Trying to hide or evade following the law by hiring a criminal lawyer is simply a very clownish approach for a public board. Where is the Prophet Nathan when we need him?
Ron McNinch teaches at the University of Guam School of Business and Public Administration.