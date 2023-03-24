Taking a more fiscally conservative approach to our government's financial planning is crucial in today's economic climate. Although the island receives significant tax revenue from the federal government, it is still necessary to exercise prudence in spending and budgeting to ensure long-term financial stability and sustain essential government services.
In addition, the ongoing struggle of the tourism industry has made it all the more imperative for Guam to have a sound fiscal plan in place.
Like many other U.S. territories, Guam relies heavily on federal funds to finance some of our essential services and infrastructure projects. These funds come in grants, subsidies and other forms of financial assistance from the U.S. government. While this has been a boon for Guam's economy, it is not a sustainable source of revenue in the long run.
Although it has been steady and in the billions of dollars the last few years because of COVID-19, we must remember that federal funding is subject to political and economic changes. Any reduction in funding could significantly impact Guam's finances or, even worse, basic government operations in the future.
To mitigate this risk, our leaders must prioritize conservative fiscal planning. This means focusing on long-term financial stability and reducing unnecessary expenses. It also means avoiding the temptation to use federal funds for short-term gains, such as increasing government programs or giving pay raises to public employees. Instead, our leaders should focus on investing in sustainable economic growth and infrastructure improvements that will benefit Guam's economy in the long term.
One key area where Guam can exercise conservative fiscal planning is in its tourism industry. Guam is a popular tourist destination, but the ongoing pandemic has severely impacted the industry. While there are signs of recovery, it is still uncertain when tourism will return to pre-pandemic levels. As a result, Guam needs to be cautious in spending money on tourism promotion and infrastructure improvements when we're still experiencing a slow return in arrivals from our main markets like Japan and Korea.
Another area where conservative fiscal planning is essential is in the island's public sector. Guam has a large government workforce, which is necessary to provide public services, but also represents a significant expense. To reduce this expense, Guam should prioritize efficiency and streamline government services. This could involve consolidating departments, outsourcing certain services and implementing technology solutions that reduce the need for manual labor.
Guam should also explore ways to incentivize private sector growth, creating new jobs and reducing the island's dependence on government employment. Continue to keep the tax exemption in place for businesses still trying to stay afloat during these tough economic times. We must look at ways to incentivize small business growth and continue supporting entrepreneur training programs that engage and inspire our future generations' creativity.
Finally, conservative fiscal planning should extend to Guam's public debt. Like many other U.S. territories, Guam has a significant amount of public debt, which can limit the island's ability to invest in new projects and respond to economic challenges. To address this issue, Guam should focus on reducing its debt burden by prioritizing debt repayment and limiting new borrowing. This may require difficult decisions, such as reducing government services or increasing taxes, but it is necessary to ensure long-term financial stability.
A conservative fiscal approach is crucial for Guam's long-term economic stability. While federal funds and tourism revenue provide a significant source of income for the island, they are not guaranteed. Guam must be cautious in spending money to ensure sustainable economic growth. By prioritizing investments in sustainable infrastructure, promoting unique cultural offerings, streamlining government services, incentivizing private sector growth and addressing public debt, Guam can create a sound fiscal plan that will benefit the island for years.
Vincent Borja is a doctorate of business researcher studying organizational leadership and holds a master's degree in business administration and master's degree in leadership, respectively. He is an Army combat veteran, a digital entrepreneur and a mentor to first-generation professionals in career development and planning.