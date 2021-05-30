Remember the biblical story of David and Goliath. How could a young shepherd teen of slight build dare to fight the hulking giant to settle a battle between two world powers and determine the fate of a nation of people? For comparison, imagine our own CHamoru legend of the “Maidens Who Saved Guam.” How could young girls save the island of Guam from the monster fish that was eating its core? This begs the question, how can individual students, teachers, parents and educational advocates successfully challenge and eradicate the monster of learning loss that has beset our students?
In both the stories of David and the maidens the solution lies in the strategy used. The same applies to tackling learning loss. Being situationally aware and keenly observant are key. Strategic intervention does not mean trying everything by throwing stuff at the wall and waiting to see what sticks. Strategy requires deliberate, purposeful, consistent action. It doesn’t require all or nothing participation. One stone between the eyes skillfully aimed did it for David. The maidens used what they had at their disposal – their hair – to weave an impenetrable net. We can effectively reduce learning loss one student at a time, beginning with those students in our families or circles of influence. It doesn’t have to be a big deal with tons of resources and fanfare. It takes robust reading!
Last week I wrote about how a teacher, Mr. Eric Chong; his students, juniors at Simon Sanchez High School; and an inspirational speaker, Dr. Samuel Betances came together to explore what those students could do to mitigate their own learning losses especially during this summer. The testimonies by students were heartfelt and inspirational to many. We received comments from readers who were themselves motivated. Some of their feedback is worth sharing.
A colleague at the Northern Marianas College wrote: "Lovely, it’s evidence that young people by nature look for models, instructions and directions about how to discover their talents and then how to develop them.” Classmates from the Academy of Our Lady class of ’68 wrote: “This is a great article, it especially touched me bringing back memories of my mom and dad … My dad would buy Reader’s Digest every week and I would increase my vocabulary reading from RD. I would look up words new to me, write them on a tablet and build on it and review. … at times, my mom or my nina would read a passage that they thought might spark my interest in a book.” Another classmate reminisces: “ My parents took us to the Agana Library to borrow books frequently during our summer. It was the most inexpensive way to keep ten children occupied, I guess. But it paid off in that we all grew up as bookworms, loving to read.” A colleague at UOG: "Instill the value of education in the youth, where they can comprehend its importance. Awesome, then begin to create their paths of learning.”
The students’ reflections have reverberated and have inspired many to engage the young people in their lives – whether their own children, grandchildren, students, godchildren, neighbors or children of friends – to act this summer to bridge the learning gap by reading, facilitating discussions, identifying and defining new words to build word power and getting their brains fired up for school in August. Every one of us can do something. Learning loss is like a leak, you don’t notice it till your tire is flat or your water bill is astronomical. Let’s not wait till it becomes too late to fix.
Eight of the students in Mr. Chong’s class have asked to be mentored this summer. Samuel and Eric have agreed and are planning a 10-week, two hours weekly schedule for mentoring the group. They will all be reading “Winning the Future Through Education, One Step at a Time.” This book, authored by Samuel, is a guide to developing study habits and life skills that reflect his own journey which eventually landed him two graduate degrees from Harvard.
Become a reading partner with students whom you love this summer. Remember, all it takes is one well-aimed, strategic intervention to down the giant or capture the monster. Just do it!