We have just celebrated the holidays filled with family gatherings, observance of Holy Days, school programs, gift exchanges and partying. For some, Christmas and New Year activities bring peace, happiness and joy. For others, loneliness, depression and despair. It behooves those of us who experience joy to find ways of reaching out to those who do not. This past week, the Catholic Church in the United States celebrated National Migration Week from Jan. 5-11. As Guam is largely a Catholic community, it might be useful to reflect on the theme of this year’s activities, “Promoting a Church and a World for All,” and to consider how the Pope’s message applies to migrants who have come to Guam.
Wars, crime, political pressures and economic desperation have caused the forced displacement of people throughout the world. This movement of refugees and migrants is at its highest level since World War II, with more than 65 million people displaced around the world and over 22 million refugees. Whether expelled from their homelands or compelled to seek a better life, people are migrating or immigrating to different parts of the world.
Migration is also part of our reality as Pacific Islanders. Proportionately large numbers of migrants from throughout Micronesia and the Northern Marianas are relocating to Guam. While we as a community with finite resources experience the full weight of responding to the needs of a growing migrant population without being able to control our borders, we cannot ignore what migrants bring to our shores. They often do the most menial jobs for the lowest salaries. Micronesian female migrants have become homecare givers to our elders and childcare providers in our day care centers. An increasing number of migrants help with house cleaning and landscaping work. Restaurants, fast-food outlets and stores would not be able to operate effectively on Guam in many instances without these minimum wage earners. They provide jobs for teachers as the Chuukese population on Guam is fast becoming the majority population in our public schools. Sadly, the numbers of migrant children at DYA and in Guam’s correctional facility are growing in disproportionate numbers. These realities create animosity and mistrust.
We talk about increased compact-impact funds as the solution to the current burden on social, health, and other vital community services that tax-paying residents have to carry. If we view migrants strictly from the financial cost of availing critical services to those in need, we may miss the opportunity to put our faith and CHamoru values of inaguaiya, inagofli’e, and inafa’maolek into action.
Pope Francis invites us to be part of a culture of encounter as we welcome, protect, integrate, and promote immigrants and refugees in our midst. He points out that immigration is about real people who are trying to find a better life and a new beginning. It’s about more than statistics, it’s about families. As Pope Francis stated, “Each migrant has a name, a face and a story.” Welcoming the newcomer and promoting a church for all counters what Pope Francis has referred to as ‘a globalization of indifference,’ which has led to many of us to ignore the cries of the poor, turn our backs on the marginalized, and remain indifferent to those struggling to find a better life. We are called to be an active Church in support of all of God’s children, for “the Church which ‘goes forth’... can move forward, boldly take the initiative, go out to others, seek those who have fallen away, stand at the crossroads and welcome the outcast” (Evangelii Gaudium, 24).
As an island community of believers, let’s check our attitudes towards migrants who are seeking a better life on Guam. What are we doing to reach out and make newcomers feel welcome? Do we feed on the notion that migrants/immigrants are a problem? Do we stigmatize or buy into the negative stereotypes that circulate, you know the kind that begin with “those people …?" Are we part of the ‘globalization of indifference’?