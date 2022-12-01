What makes a leader? To some, it’s strong communication skills. Others, a sense of strategy and vision. But these days, when I think of leadership, the words of Martin Luther King Jr. come to mind, “A genuine leader is not a searcher of consensus, but a molder.”
Think about that. A true leader is not measured by the number of people that agree with them, but by their ability to bring people together. As we turn the page toward a new legislative term, consensus building will be critical to addressing our community’s long-standing problems.
Every election, the public hears candidates parrot back the issues plaguing our island. Deep-rooted issues such as substance abuse, domestic violence, education and access to health care. Some have developed significant platforms to address these problems. But if we want change, we won’t get there with the kind of combative politics that have come to define the Guam Congress Building.
Incivility, defamation of character and tearing down government only diminish the legislature’s ability to solve problems. And, the data says the same. A 2019 study by the Social Science Research Council found that members of Congress are no more legislatively effective or successful when they use language that involves name-calling, insults, or any communication that violates long-standing congressional norms of tone in discourse. Put simply, leading with civility isn’t about feeling good. It’s essential for producing policy outcomes. If landmark legislation is the goal, then good behavior should be too.
Consider the legislative tool of oversight, an investigatory power central to our system of checks and balances. Created as a mechanism of public communication. Oversight hearings, here and abroad, are now more commonly associated with spectacle or political theater. But as a recent analysis conducted by Fordham Law Review affirmed, a cross-partisan view of oversight “is about fact-finding, not about performing for an audience. As a result, when oversight is done right, it is both civil and consensus-building.”
There’s no way to escape it. From office meetings to committee hearings to session floor debate, the duties of lawmakers are deeply intertwined with building consensus. Choosing the best path forward often involves working with colleagues and stakeholders - most of whom may fiercely disagree with you. While others may see compromise as being “soft,” there is strength in staying present and refusing to maintain status quo. Because it will never matter how brilliant your bill is if you can’t work with seven other people to pass it.
So how do we challenge the old guard of divisive politics? As the ancient proverb goes, “A fish rots from the head down.” Like all legislatures before it, the tone of the body is determined by its leadership. A decision that must ultimately be made by the 37th Guam Legislature’s incoming members.
To create a respectful, productive environment requires a leader committed to mentorship instead of “my way or the highway” management. A leader who reaches across the aisle to get work done rather than lecture in the limelight. A leader who passes credit when times are good and assumes blame when they go awry. A leader who works to heal our island, who collaborates to build something better, because obstruction is never enough.
In short, it's time for molders of consensus at the Guam Legislature. Members who engender trust between other members and those they were elected to represent. Without it, this time-honored institution - and our trust and confidence in the body - will inevitably rot away.
Mary Camacho Torres is a four-term senator in the Guam Legislature. Her previous positions in public service include deputy general manager at the Guam Visitors Bureau, executive manager for the Guam International Airport Authority and general manager at the Port Authority of Guam. Throughout her legislative career, Mary has worked to improve voter access, expand protections for victims of violence and build up Guam’s health care providers and small business community.