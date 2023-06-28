Many years ago, my mother worked as a live-in home health aide for a prominent family in Athens, Georgia. One night the family had a party that ran late into the night and the kitchen help had gone home. The lady of the house asked my mother to load the dishwasher with the cake and coffee cups. As my mother was rinsing the dishes in the sink, a man came up and took off his jacket. He wanted to help her do the dishes. That man was former President Jimmy Carter and I believe this was a good reflection of the president.
When President Carter was told that his brother Billy was working as a consultant for the Libyans, he immediately and openly put a stop to it. He didn’t try to cover things up, nor did he try to shift blame. For me, this was real leadership and President Carter set the example for others to follow.
In the last couple of weeks, former President Trump was indicted in Florida regarding claims that he did not handle records appropriately. This is nothing new for elite-level leaders. After leaving office, their personal records are used as source material for memoirs, they generally go to a presidential library and many documents become a part of the narrative of history.
As reported in the media over the last five years, Hillary Clinton had issues with records, and then Vice President and Sen. Joe Biden had issues with records and security. Why would this concern suddenly be considered serious crimes? It sounds to me as if this is a systems problem. That is to say, when a president handles records or files, they need to be designated sensitive or not. A sitting president handles thousands of documents a year with a full range of classifications. The difference is, the president gets to decide what is classified and what is not. It seems to me that the process is broken on this point.
Here is a point that no one really has begun talking about. If we agree that the things going on are just a form of partisan politics, there is nothing stopping Republican prosecutors across the country from indicting Democrats on the same kinds of concerns. Given the use of powers by the government, there may be color of law issues or similar concerns also. The United States has not looked over this cliff of brinkmanship.
In general, I watch U.S. House and Senate hearings about thirty hours per week. I am often dismayed to hear how our leaders act in hearings. For me, the Brett Kavanaugh Supreme Court confirmation hearing was a new low. There has to be a point when we need to reestablish decorum in our country. The things that are going on with these indictments will likely reach a critical point in the next several months. I don’t really think that these efforts will stand up to the public pressure that this is just a form of partisan politics.
Ron McNinch teaches at the University of Guam School of Business and Public Administration.