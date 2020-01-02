In the last week, Open Government Law issues were raised. The attorney general's office lamented that it was difficult to criminally prosecute these cases due to concerns about whether there was intent to break the law. As part of what I do at the University of Guam, I read every bill proposed by the Legislature and I also review every Guam law at least once a year. I also read the Guam Organic Act and U.S. Constitution about twice a year. I am always amazed at how our government strives to twist itself into a pretzel on a near-weekly basis.
The problem with the Open Government Law is that it relies on an awkward enforcement scheme. Violating open government shouldn’t really be a crime in my opinion. It is a very good reason for the Legislature to hold an oversight and remove errant board members or officials if needed. There may be legitimate reasons that the law wasn’t followed. Or perhaps the violation was not intentional. In those cases, the agency or board should take corrective action. But it is likely far more powerful to simply make fun of leaders who don’t follow the law. By the way, the Guam Whistleblower Law has a similar awkward enforcement provision. The only real remedy in whistleblower complaints is to prosecute the person acting badly. There should be a wider range of remedies for these cases. Also, the AG's Office should not have to shoulder the burden of dealing with these cases.
In open government, FOIA cases and whistleblower cases, I would like to see Guam adopt a “Judge Wapner” type of system with a single referee. I would even suggest putting these cases on the Legislature’s cable channel. A few years ago, Rory Respicio, who was a senator at the time, set up a Freedom of Information Act Council because of all the shell games being played with open government. It was a good idea, but in reality, a single person could handle 99% of cases in a very deliberate manner. The review would go something like this: “Did you discuss voting outside of the open meeting?” If yes, and no valid excuse applies, the referee would void their actions. If they are repeat offenders, the Legislature should take action to formally censure or remove them. There is no reason to create complex compliance structures that are rarely used. Nor should the courts or the AG have to tangle with these kinds of political type actions.
Another area of transparency I have a concern with involves the letters from the public written to Guam Superior court judges in the sentencing phase. These letters should be made public and not sealed under the sentencing report. There are quite a number of public policy reasons these letters should be made available to the public and the media. As it stands right now, the things being said to Guam judges cannot be checked or verified by the public. Further, the victims of criminal activity should have a right to see who supports or defends the actions of a criminal. Maybe the public should rise up and vote on this idea.