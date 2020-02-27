I am faced with the same question every day. Life is easy and opportunities fall out of the sky on Guam. This is simply not the truth. On Guam, like anywhere else, we have to work to make opportunities happen. Often, opportunities on Guam and in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands are a product of many years of hard work. When a person works hard, outsiders may view their efforts as “lucky” or “connected.” In reality, opportunities are more likely the product of hard work.
In 1998, I was assigned to work with the Truman Foundation with our young students at the University of Guam. Between 1999 and 2015, I had eight young people earn this scholarship. All had no support from UOG. Each success is a testament to both the University of Guam and the individual drive of our students. When I first had to interview students for this program, I asked business and public administration UOG faculty to serve on a selection committee to help me. I was pulled aside by three professors who told me to not waste my time. Our students, in their view, were not good enough for this program. This really ticked me off. We have wonderful and smart students. What did that say about us, the UOG faculty, if they weren’t? Our Truman scholars are changing Guam even today. I told Helen Whippy, the senior vice president at UOG that I wanted to have UOG named a Truman Honor Institution. This happened, but UOG never acknowledged these efforts. It is as if the regents believed these things dropped out of the sky. By the way, the only faculty who helped me in the early years with the Truman Program were the members of the Army ROTC faculty. Their experience with promotion boards set a model we followed in other years.
The secret to my success with the Truman Program was the effort our Guam Rotary Clubs played in these efforts. When I needed to fund student travel, I asked helpful Rotary members or clubs. They helped to fund students often in these programs. They never asked for credit. CNMI and Guam Rotary Clubs are often the “hidden hand” for youth programs in our region.
On Feb. 24 and 25, I attended a Rotary District 2750 event in Tokyo. We had an international dinner that is posted on my public Facebook site. The empress of Japan attended this event. These kinds of opportunities are the epitome of networking for Guam and our primary tourism market.
On this trip, I worked with Saipan Rotary President Ruri Ayuyu. She has done a lot for Saipan youth in her role. We were hosted by Jun Kuroda and Mr. Iwaki of the West Tokyo Rotary Club. On this trip, we talked about how to increase our efforts for youth on Guam and in the CNMI. The model we will likely use is the Rotary Youth Leadership Awards Program. We can use RYLA in conjunction with the Congressional Awards program to help youth both in Guam and the CNMI.